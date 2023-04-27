What app can I watch the NFL Draft on? All you need to know about streaming details

The 2023 NFL Draft is all set to kick off on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. The annual event is always one of the most important parts of every NFL offseason due to its importance to the teams' roster construction and outlook. This allows every team to address holes in their roster, while potentially adding building blocks for the future of their franchise.

The draft has also become one of the most popular viewing events for fans everywhere. The suspense and build-up continues for months ahead of draft day as endless scenarios are proposed for what each team may potentially do. The guessing games will be all over on Thursday night when the 2023 NFL Draft officially gets under way.

Fans who want to tune into the draft this year will have many different options to view it. The 2023 NFL Draft will appear on multiple television channels, including network TV on ABC. It will also be available on several cable channels. ESPN and the NFL Network will each be airing the draft, while ESPN Deportes will be airing a full Spanish-speaking broadcast.

For those fans without a cable package or access to the regular ABC broadcast via antenna, several streaming options will also be available on smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, etc. Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream have all verified that they will provide access to stream the channels airing draft coverage.

The ESPN+ app, NFL+ app, and ABC app will all host the official 2023 NFL Draft broadcast as well. This provides additional options for fans who don't have a cable package or don't have access to any of the potential streaming services. NFL.com will also provide streaming access on their website, though cable authentication will be required for this method.

What is the schedule for the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place over a period of three days. Round 1 will air on Thursday night, running from 8 p.m. ET to 11:30 p.m.. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place on Friday night, starting an hour earlier at 7 p.m. ET and concluding around 11 p.m. or whenever the coverage has concluded.

The final day of the 2023 draft will be on Saturday. Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET and runs until the entire draft is completed, covering Rounds 4, 5, 6 and 7.

