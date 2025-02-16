What is the average NFL career length of a player? All you need to know

Many NFL players have the shortest professional careers on average because American football is one of the hardest, most physically taxing sports in the world. Due to the great danger of damage posed by the regular hits NFL players endure, many have no choice but to retire early or lose a substantial amount of time because of injuries.

Regarding career longevity, the NFL actually has the lowest expectations of any of the four major American sports. Many football players don't even have the option of quitting when it's convenient for them because the game is so physically demanding. A lot of them feel obligated to leave the game early due to injuries or when they believe their bodies are no longer able to withstand the strain.

Also, the NFL is a highly competitive league with a wide pool of gifted players ready to replace those who are injured or unable to play at their best.

The average NFL player's career lasts for three and a half years, according to Statista. Additionally, an RBC Wealth Management survey found that NFL players retire at an average age of 27.6.

Naturally, a player's durability in the NFL is also greatly influenced by the position they play. A dependable kicker can spend up to 20 years in the league. The players who suffer the most and are typically at risk of retiring early are running backs, linebackers and linemen.

Who's the NFL player with the longest career?

George Blanda, who played as a quarterback and placekicker, hung up his cleats in 1976 at the age of 48. With a career that lasted 26 years, he owns the records for both the longest NFL career and the oldest man to ever play in the league.

Blanda's playing career, which began with the Chicago Bears in 1949 and ended with the Oakland Raiders in 1975, saw him included in a number of all-star selections as a quarterback and kicker. By the time he retired, he had more points than any other player in history.

Below are the 10 players with the longest careers in the NFL:

1. George Blanda (Chicago Bears, Baltimore Colts, Houston Oilers, Oakland Raiders) – 26 seasons

2. Morten Andersen (New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings) – 25 seasons

3. Adam Vinatieri (New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts) – 24 seasons

4. Gary Anderson (Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans) – 23 seasons

5. John Carney (Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Diego Chargers, LA Rams, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants) – 23 seasons

6. Tom Brady (New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 23 years

7. Jeff Feagles (New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants) – 22 seasons

8. Jason Hanson (Detroit Lions) – 21 seasons

9. Darrell Green (Washington Redskins) – 20 seasons

10. Jackie Slater (LA Rams) – 20 seasons

