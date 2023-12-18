What do Baker Mayfield's Buccaneers need to make the NFL Playoffs? Week 16 clinching scenarios explained

After defeating the Green Bay Packers 34-20 in Week 15, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers improved their record to 7-7 this season, increasing their prospects of qualifying for the postseason.

A division leader should generally be able to guarantee their berth in the postseason by this point in the season. However, according to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Bucs' chances of qualifying have just gotten higher than 50% following their most recent victory.

For now, though, the Buccaneers, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, are masters of their fate. They can take some solace in knowing they will win the division and guarantee a postseason berth if they go 3-0 in their remaining games this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

For Tampa Bay, the victory over Green Bay on Sunday was significant. That means that should the Bucs defeat the New Orleans Saints in Week 17 on Dec. 31, they will effectively be headed to the playoffs.

The Buccaneers can secure a postseason berth with a victory in either of their final two games of the season, which are against the Saints and the Carolina Panthers. If they win their next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and division rivals, the New Orleans Saints, lose to the LA Rams in their own Week 16 game.

Expand Tweet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers remaining games for the season

Action Network's Predictive Analytics estimates Tampa Bay's chances of making the playoffs at well over 60% going into Week 16 with three games remaining, all of which the team can win.

Week 16 will see the Bucs play the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are coming off a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, which dropped their season record to 8-6. The team has also lost each of its last three games after an impressive start to the season.

Expand Tweet

In Week 17, the Buccaneers will play against the New Orleans Saints, who are also vying for first place in the NFC South. On Jan. 7, 2024, the Bucs will meet the Carolina Panthers (2-12), who have the worst record in the NFL. This game will mark the conclusion of the team's regular season.

If the Tampa Bay Bucs maintain their present performance level and win their remaining games, they will remain among the seven NFC teams after the regular season.