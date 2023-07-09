What is Baltimore Ravens preseason record? Breakdown of the AFC North team’s dominant run

The Baltimore Ravens had another perfect preseason in 2022, extending the NFL's record for the most exhibition victories. In their last preseason game, the Ravens defeated the Washington Commanders 17-15 to earn their 23rd straight triumph. Earlier in the 2022 preseason, the Ravens extended their record by defeating the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals.

The winning streak still counts in the NFL record books, regardless of the fact that it was registered in exhibition games. Baltimore will have the opportunity to build on this amazing accomplishment in August of this year.

The Green Bay Packers, who won 19 straight preseason games from 1959 to 1962, previously held the NFL record for consecutive preseason victories, which the Ravens surpassed in 2021.

Maher 🇵🇸 @pabloikonyero . We're living in a fairy tale, man ‍ . #RavensFlock

The Baltimore Ravens really fired Greg Roman, extended Lamar Jackson and acquired good wide receivers. We're living in a fairy tale, man The Baltimore Ravens really fired Greg Roman, extended Lamar Jackson and acquired good wide receivers 😭. We're living in a fairy tale, man😮‍💨. #RavensFlock https://t.co/aPoQk0dQVK

When NFL teams used to compete against college all-star groups in the preseason, the Packers' record was snapped in a defeat to one of those squads.

After the contest against the Commanders, Ravens coach John Harbaugh remarked that while the streak is not the team's top objective, he is proud of the guys for always going out to win.

"By no means is it the thing we're thinking about the most. What this so-called streak demonstrates is that many players have consistently delivered victories over the years, including tonight."

The Ravens last suffered a preseason loss in 2015, when their current starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson, was still a first-year student at Louisville. Since then, a lot has happened in Baltimore, and the team hasn't lost a preseason game since that time.

Although technically meaningless, Harbaugh has used the winning run to highlight how seriously the Ravens train, set up, and compete at all times, irrespective of the competition.

Baltimore Ravens 2023 preseason schedule

The Baltimore Ravens have achieved double-digit victories in four of their last five seasons, which is remarkable. Their only losing campaign came in 2021, and Lamar Jackson's absence for the season's last month happened to be the sole reason.

If Jackson is fit, the Ravens become competitors right away, but will their preseason schedule make things a little bit easier for them in 2023?

Here is the complete preseason schedule for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.

Preseason Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

7 p.m. ET (Friday, August 11)

Preseason Week 2: vs. Washington Commanders

8 p.m. ET (Monday, August 21)

Preseason Week 3: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7 p.m. ET (Friday, August 26)

