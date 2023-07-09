Why did Richard Sherman join the 49ers after leaving the Seahawks? Super Bowl-winning CB’s career decisions explored

Richard Sherman, a former NFL cornerback who now works as a broadcaster, started his career with the Seattle Seahawks. Sherman spent seven years as a Seattle player before agreeing to a three-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2018.

Sherman said that money was not a factor in his choice to sign with the 49ers. In reality, he said the Detroit Lions had offered him an attractive deal with a $20 million guarantee. However, he made the decision to decline that payment in favor of joining a squad, that he thought would be more suitable for him.

Sherman claimed that playing against the Seattle Seahawks twice a year was one factor that convinced him to choose the 49ers above any other team.

Peter King of The MMQB quoted Sherman as saying,

"I'm vengeful that way. I love the fan base, and I had a blast there. It was such a wonderful opportunity for me. I assisted the group in achieving and maintaining success. But now it seems as though I left them, my jersey is being burned. Come on. It wasn't me who let me go. They released me. I didn't leave anyone."

Sherman claims that he never objected to accepting a wage cut in order to stay in Seattle, because the Seahawks never requested it.

Sherman admitted that the 49ers did indeed contact him shortly after he was cut. Later that afternoon, he took a flight to San Jose to meet with head coach Kyle Shanahan, who "really impressed" him.

The 49ers' medical staff examined Sherman the following day, and then he met with general manager John Lynch and the organization's cap manager. In the end, the organization and Sherman agreed on a three-year contract.

Sherman was an essential component of the Seahawks' defense in the 2013 season, which ranked first in the NFL for pass defense. The Seahawks' 43-8 triumph over the Denver Broncos, the third-biggest margin of win in Super Bowl history, was made possible by this unit.

When did Richard Sherman retire from the NFL?

After a brief run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Richard Sherman's NFL career came to an end in 2021.

On his podcast, Sherman recently stated that his epiphany occurred in October 2021, when he was assigned to handle DeVonta Smith, the first-year receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles. Sherman, 35, became aware that he could no longer compete with the game's youthful offensive powers after Smith comprehensively outplayed him.

Richard Sherman had a successful 11-year career, making the First Team All-Pro on three occasions and the Second Team twice. In 2013, he also had the most interceptions in the league, and to top it all off, he won the Super Bowl.

