Which player has the biggest NFL contract in 2021 so far?

The NFL offseason has been packed with drama, trades, draft moves, an iconic albeit disgruntled quarterback holding out, and new deals for star players. Even though the pandemic has hit the salary cap for the upcoming season, teams have still signed players to big long-term contracts.

While heavy numbers have been thrown around in a spate of contract signings, here's a look at which player has received the largest NFL contract so far.

Who has signed the biggest contract this offseason?

After a lot of back and forth between the two sides, the Dallas Cowboys eventually signed star quarterback Dak Prescott to a four-year $160 million contract in March this year.

Contract value: $160 million/4 years ($40 million yearly average)

Contract guarantee: $126 million ($66 million signing bonus)

Fully guaranteed at signing: $95 million

Dak Prescott's $66 million signing bonus is the largest in NFL history. The Dallas quarterback's 2021 compensation is a record-setting $75 million. The $95 million fully guaranteed at signing is also the most ever in an NFL contract.

It's unlikely that a higher contract will be signed this year, unless Aaron Rodgers has anything to say.

Breaking down Dak Prescott's 4 yr, $160M contract with the #Cowboys, including:

➤ $22.2M 2021 cap hit

➤ $75M cash in 2021 (1st)

➤ $95M fully guaranteed (1st)

➤ $126M of total guarantee (2nd)

➤ Potential out after 2023 (age 31)



Full Details: https://t.co/uBbRspW8Gn pic.twitter.com/vtp8k3yP59 — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 9, 2021

Cowboys betting their future on Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ultimately decided to put all his faith (and money) in Dak Prescott. The 27-year-old has led the franchise to the postseason twice in his short five-year career.

Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury last season but was extremely durable before that misfortune. He started every regular season game for the Cowboys from 2016 to 2020.

The play-caller's finest statistical season so far in Dallas was in 2019. That year, Prescott threw for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, averaging 8.8 yards per attempt.

The deals keep coming for Dak Prescott

It's been a fruitful offseason for Dak Prescott. Not only did he sign a massive contract with the Dallas Cowboys, but he also became the first NFL QB to sign with the Jordan Brand.

Prescott signed a five-year deal with the Jordan Brand, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He had previously been an Adidas athlete but is now the highest-paid NFL player on the Jordan Brand roster.

Dak Prescott NFL career stats

Games - 69

Yards - 17,634

Yards per attempt - 7.7

Touchdowns - 106

Interceptions - 40

