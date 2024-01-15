What does the Bills stadium look like right now? Latest on Highmark Stadium weather for Steelers Wild Card showdown

The Buffalo Bills' Highmark Stadium has been blanketed with snow following Sunday's snowstorm. The weather has also cast doubt on whether the already rescheduled Wild Card game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers will be played on Monday.

The Bills-Steelers playoff contest was initially slated for Sunday, Jan. 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET, but was postponed due to extreme weather conditions in Buffalo.

How much snow did the Bills stadium get?

How much snow did the Bills stadium get last night?

As per reports, the Bills' Highmark Stadium had up to 17 inches of snowfall between 2 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Stadium employees and fans came together to shovel and load snow from the field and the stands, to remove it from the ground in preparation for Monday's playoff game. This is set to continue today.

The Bills announced that they would pay shovelers $20 an hour as they needed more people to help. Anyone above 18 was eligible for assistance and the franchise also provided free food and breaks in comfortable warm areas for helpers.

Do the Bills have underground heaters at Highmark Stadium?

In case of heavy snowfall on Monday, there is a possibility that the Bills-Steelers game might get postponed. This is because the Bills do not have heaters under the field to help clear the snow or dry the field. Due to the below-freezing temperatures this week, the field will be harder than usual.

As things stand, there's no update yet on whether the Steelers vs. Bills Wild Card game will be rescheduled.

Steelers-Bills expected game-timeweather update

The Steelers-Bills playoff game is expected to commence at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday. Per reports, the temperature in Buffalo should be 5°C at kickoff, with cloudy conditions. There will also be 14 mph sustained southwesterly winds.

Fortunately for the Bills, Josh Allen has an impressive record in cold-weather games. They could possibly be at an advantage when they host the Steelers at Highmark Stadium if all goes to plan.