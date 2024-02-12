What is the blue tent used for in NFL? All details explored

You might have noticed the blue tent on the sidelines at NFL games. These tents are essential to treating NFL players after they get hurt on the Gridiron.

The blue tents were installed in the 2017 NFL season as the league decided to take a new approach toward diagnosing injuries, especially concussions on the Gridiron. These evaluation tents allow doctors and training staff to measure privacy and calm when examining a player.

The blue tent is easy to spot, as you can spot them from the stands. The tents are big enough to contain a training table, the injured player, and all the staff members and doctors required to perform a comprehensive evaluation.

Who was the first player to use the blue tent?

New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower was the first player to get treatment in the tent. He earned a trip to the evaluation facility after two Kansas City Chiefs players rolled onto his knee in the third quarter of the 2017 NFL season opener.

In the coming weeks, the likes of Cliff Avril and Rob Gronkowski earned trips to the league's new safety blanket. Of course, no player wants to go to the blue tent, but thankfully, the facility exists to give football players the immediate treatment that they need after sustaining injury.

What is it like in the NFL blue tent?

According to the NFL's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, the blue tent has more room than expected. Furthermore, there's an equipped video booth where video technicians, athletic trainers, and a specialist watch for injuries with the ability to rewind and freeze videos to identify a player whose injury might have been missed by medical personnel on the Gridiron.

However, the blue tent still maintains its aura and mystery, as no video recorded in the facility has been released to the public. The facility's primary purpose is to provide privacy from thousands of fans while players get immediate treatment. In that respect, it has been a stunning success so far.