  • What is Brett Favre's documentary on TNT all about? TV schedule, plot, cast, and more explored

What is Brett Favre's documentary on TNT all about? TV schedule, plot, cast, and more explored

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 23, 2024 19:33 GMT
Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
What is Brett Favre's documentary on TNT all about? TV schedule, plot, cast, and more explored

Brett Favre is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks of all time. The Green Bay Packers legend is a Super Bowl champion and league MVP, and he has a bust in the Hall of Fame.

However, since retiring from the NFL, Favre has found himself in hot water and the eye of the storm. TNT has a new documentary that details the life of a former NFL superstar after retirement.

What is Brett Favre’s documentary about?

Per IMDb, the TNT documentary Brett Favre: Out of Bounds is about Favre’s fortune and fame taking a dark turn due to a major scandal he gets involved in. Favre might have been a star on the Gridiron. But nothing could have prepared him for the scrutiny in his retirement after he was involved in a salacious welfare funds scandal.

According to IMDb, the documentary examines how Favre took his fortune, fame and money to go out of bounds.

Brett Favre’s documentary re-airs on May 30, 2024

The first airing of Favre’s documentary was on TNT on May 22, 2024, after an NBA playoff game. It took the internet by storm as people were reminded about the former NFL superstar's alleged transgressions.

Those who missed the first airing can savor the documentary on May 30, 2024, at 11p CT.

It's important to note that Favre was never charged with a crime in the welfare scandal. However, others who participated in the scheme have since been charged. Further, more will likely be questioned following the release of the blockbuster documentary.

What was Brett Favre accused of?

According to numerous reports, Favre was accused of soliciting funds from the State of Mississippi to fund numerous personal projects. One of them was a modern volleyball structure in Southern Mississippi.

Millions of dollars were allegedly allocated for these personal projects, though Favre has painstakingly denied such requests. It might take a while before the public knows the real details of what went on in Mississippi.

