Brett Favre welfare scandal: Prosecutor investigating former Green Bay Packers QB raided by FBI

Since 2020, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre has been investigated by prosecutor Jody Owens in connection with the Mississippi Welfare scandal. Favre has never been charged with a crime but others who allegedly played a part in securing funding for projects that the Hall of Fame quarterback was a part of, were charged.

Owens now finds himself on the other side of an investigation. On Wednesday, FBI agents served search warrants at the Hinds County district attorney's office at Hings County Courthouse as well as the Downtown Cigar Company, a business owned and managed by Jody Owens.

The FBI was seen carrying items out of the business but, the reason for the investigation and execution of search warrants remains a mystery.

A statement by District Attorney Chief of Staff, Samantha Grant was released and shared on Owens' social media pages:

“We are fully cooperating with their efforts. The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office is fully functioning and continues its work on behalf of the citizens of Hinds County. That has been and will continue to be our primary focus. Currently, we have no further statements.”- Samantha Grant, Chief of Staff for Jody Owens

Owens and his office are cooperating with the FBI's investigation and it's unclear what will happen next as the search warrants have been sealed.

Does Brett Favre owe Mississippi money following the welfare scandal investigation?

In February 2020, an investigation opened after millions of dollars that were designated for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families fund were discovered to have gone missing. Throughout the investigation that was led by Jody Owens and state auditor, Shad White, a $1.1 million payment to Brett Favre for a speaking engagement was discovered.

Favre never participated in those events yet was still paid. After this came to light, the former NFL quarterback re-paid the $1.1 million to the state of Mississippi. However, Shad White filed a lawsuit in March 2024, suing Brett Favre for the $730,000 in unpaid interest he allegedly owes the state of Mississippi.

Favre has been accused of requesting funds from the state of Mississippi to fund projects he was passionate about. One being a volleyball facility at his alma mater, Southern Mississippi as well as a medication that would help with repetitive concussions. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback has continued to deny his role in the misuse of the $5 million funding.