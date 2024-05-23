Brett Favre welfare scandal: Prosecutor investigating former Green Bay Packers QB raided by FBI

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Brett Favre welfare scandal: Prosecutor investigating former Green Bay Packers QB raided by FBI

Brett Favre welfare scandal: Prosecutor investigating former Green Bay Packers QB raided by FBI

By Bethany Cohen
Modified May 23, 2024 16:40 GMT
NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement
A Prosecutor in the Mississippi welfare case is now being investigated by the FBI.

Since 2020, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre has been investigated by prosecutor Jody Owens in connection with the Mississippi Welfare scandal. Favre has never been charged with a crime but others who allegedly played a part in securing funding for projects that the Hall of Fame quarterback was a part of, were charged.

Owens now finds himself on the other side of an investigation. On Wednesday, FBI agents served search warrants at the Hinds County district attorney's office at Hings County Courthouse as well as the Downtown Cigar Company, a business owned and managed by Jody Owens.

The FBI was seen carrying items out of the business but, the reason for the investigation and execution of search warrants remains a mystery.

A statement by District Attorney Chief of Staff, Samantha Grant was released and shared on Owens' social media pages:

“We are fully cooperating with their efforts. The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office is fully functioning and continues its work on behalf of the citizens of Hinds County. That has been and will continue to be our primary focus. Currently, we have no further statements.”- Samantha Grant, Chief of Staff for Jody Owens

Owens and his office are cooperating with the FBI's investigation and it's unclear what will happen next as the search warrants have been sealed.

Does Brett Favre owe Mississippi money following the welfare scandal investigation?

In February 2020, an investigation opened after millions of dollars that were designated for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families fund were discovered to have gone missing. Throughout the investigation that was led by Jody Owens and state auditor, Shad White, a $1.1 million payment to Brett Favre for a speaking engagement was discovered.

Favre never participated in those events yet was still paid. After this came to light, the former NFL quarterback re-paid the $1.1 million to the state of Mississippi. However, Shad White filed a lawsuit in March 2024, suing Brett Favre for the $730,000 in unpaid interest he allegedly owes the state of Mississippi.

Favre has been accused of requesting funds from the state of Mississippi to fund projects he was passionate about. One being a volleyball facility at his alma mater, Southern Mississippi as well as a medication that would help with repetitive concussions. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback has continued to deny his role in the misuse of the $5 million funding.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी