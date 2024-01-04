What caused the fire at Tyreek Hill's Southwest Ranches mansion? Authorities zero-in on cause of massive blaze

All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill's Southwest Ranches mansion caught fire recently. Broward County firefighters responded to the incident on Wednesday after 2 p.m. ET. They eventually extinguished the fire, causing black smoke to spiral from the roof.

The Davie Fire Rescue has announced what started the fire. It was due to an unintentional accident caused by a child playing with a cigarette lighter. The Hill family was reportedly inside the mansion when the fire started. The receiver left team practice to check on his home.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. It remains unclear if the star NFL receiver and his family can stay in the home after the fire was extinguished. Hill bought the $6.9 million seven-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom mansion in 2022. It is unknown if the child responsible for starting the fire was of the Hill family.

The Miami Dolphins player has three children from his previous relationship with his former fiancée, Crystal Espinal. He has a son, Zev, and twins, Nakeem and Nyla. The 29-year-old married Keeta Vaccaro, the sister of former NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro, during Miami's bye week in November 2023.

How close is Tyreek Hill to reaching a 2,000-yard season?

The Super Bowl-winning player set a goal of being a 2,000-yard receiver ahead of this season. He currently leads the NFL with 1,717 yards and is 283 yards short of the goal. Hill has three games with 200+ receiving yards, including 269 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 season.

His game-high in receiving yards with the Dolphins was this season against the Los Angeles Chargers with 215. No one in the 100+ years of the NFL has reached the 2,000-yard receiving plateau. The closest was Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson with 1,964 yards in the 2012 season with the Detroit Lions.

Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins will host the Buffalo Bills in the final game of the 2023 NFL regular season. We will see if Hill can make history as the AFC East is on the line.