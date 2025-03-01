What was Ceedee Lamb's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Cowboys WR's performance

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is one of the most consistent and durable players at his position, and he's a virtual lock for an annual Pro Bowl selection.

However, before Lamb was snatching ankles and breezing past NFL defenders, he was doing the same for the Oklahoma Sooners in the NCAA. Hence, he was a well-touted prospect entering the 2020 NFL Combine.

With that in mind, let's revisit Lamb's performance at the showpiece event.

Ceedee Lamb's NFL Combine record

CeeDee Lamb participated in five events at the 2020 NFL Combine.

The Sooners' product participated in the 40-yard sprint, 10-yard split, vertical leap, broad jump, and bench press. Lamb declined to participate in the 3-Cone Drill and 20-yard Shuttle. Instead, he was measured at the event and met with many NFL teams who expressed interest in incorporating him into their offenses.

Lamb completed the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds, the 10-yard split in 1.46 seconds, produced a 34.5’’ vertical jump, a 10’ 4’’ broad jump and completed 11 reps in the bench press.

Lamb ranked 21st among all wide receivers at the Combine in terms of athleticism. However, his 92 production score was second among all wideouts. The aggregate earned him a total score of 82 which was third in his position at the showcase event.

What did CeeDee Lamb bring to the Dallas Cowboys?

The Cowboys drafted CeeDee Lamb with the 17th pick in the 2020 NFL Combine. Lamb became Dak Prescott's weapon in their quest for a Super Bowl.

So far, Lamb has been an asset for Jerry Jones' side and arguably their most consistent offensive player since he entered the league. Lamb has stacked up one first-team All-Pro nod, two second-team All-Pro selections and four consecutive Pro Bowl invites. Furthermore, he led the league in receptions in 2023.

Lamb brought a versatile skill set to the Cowboys' offensive game plan. His shiftiness, skill and gluey hands have been a nightmare for defensive coordinators who have faced the Cowboys since 2020.

Lamb represents the present and future of America's team, and he's one of the genuinely untouchable members of Jones' side.

