What channel is the 2021 NFL Draft on today? Day 3 TV Schedule, Channels, and Live Stream Details

It's the final day of the 2021 NFL Draft. Fans have been treated to some spectacular action, picks, montages, NFL legends, and everything in between so far.

To ensure fans do not miss out on the final day of action, here is a handy list of TV channels, apps, and streaming websites that are screening the draft live.

Check them out below:

NFL Draft 2021 Day 3: Channels, live-streaming & radio options for Rounds 4-7

Rounds 4-7 of the 2021 NFL Draft can be seen online on the ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network applications and websites.

If you'd like to watch the draft on your widescreen TV, you can do so on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and Sky TV (UK).

In addition to the above two methods, you can also live-stream the event on Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+. Furthermore, you can listen to all the action via the radio on SiriusXM, too.

Why should you watch Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft?

The JT Daniels-Amon-Ra St. Brown connection is realhttps://t.co/aQwPqFNwCw pic.twitter.com/cXMI796LZi — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) September 6, 2018

Advertisement

Obviously, most of the top talents were plucked from the board during the early goings of rounds one and two. But being a first-round pick doesn't guarantee greatness.

There are still some top players to keep an eye on in the later rounds — LSU linebacker Jabril Cox, North Carolina running back Michael Carter, Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. and USC wide receiver Aman-Ra St. Brown are among the names set to be called over the course of the afternoon.

So get ready for the final day of the 2021 NFL Draft, which is guaranteed to deliver some enthralling action. And whatever you do, don't forget that the GOAT Tom Brady didn't get picked until the 6th round of the 2000 NFL Draft.