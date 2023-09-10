What channel is Bears vs. Packers on? Exploring TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The Chicago Bears will lock horns with the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated clash between the two teams is scheduled to commence at 4:25 p.m. ET at Soldier Field, Illinois.

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. Here's all you need to know about the matchup:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Venue: Soldier Field, Illinois

TV Schedule: Fox Sports

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will get off to a winning start in 2023.

Where to live stream Bears vs. Packers?

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields

Fans without access to cable can live stream the contest on different platforms. The game can be streamed on ESPN+, NFL+, fuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Bears vs. Packers injury report and game preview

On Saturday, Chicago listed Robert Tonyan as questionable with a back issue. It remains to be seen whether the tight end will feature in Week 1. The team also terminated linebacker Dylan Cole's contract later in the day.

Eddie Jackson (ankle), DeMarcus Walker (calf) and Jaquan Brisker (groin) were limited in practice this week. However, the defensive trio should be available for the game on Sunday.

The hosts will start Justin Fields at quarterback. The 24-year-old impressed last year, throwing for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also added 1,143 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Packers will be without wideout Christian Watson. The 24-year-old has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Another receiver, Romeo Doubs, is listed as questionable with a hamstring issue.

Green Bay will start with Jordan Love as quarterback on Sunday. The spotlight will be on the signal caller following Aaron Rodgers' departure to the New York Jets in the offseason.

David Bakhtiari hasn't practiced in a couple of weeks, but the left tackle will be out there protecting Love's blind side.