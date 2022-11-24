The holiday is upon us, and the time has finally come for the annual NFL Thanksgiving games to be played. Thanksgiving Day games have been a tradition for over fifty years, and the usual suspects are in interesting scenarios this year. The Detroit Lions have won three in a row and are looking to challenge for a Wild Card spot. The Dallas Cowboys are looking strong and challenging for the NFC East.

Thanksgiving Day is typically filled with turkeys, pumpkins, and awesome football games to savor. This year is no different.

Which channels are broadcasting the 2022 NFL season's Thanksgiving games?

Three different broadcast networks will broadcast the three-holiday games. In line with tradition, this year's Thanksgiving NFL games will be played on CBS, FOX, and NBC.

CBS will air the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions (which takes place in Detroit). These franchises will face off in the first of the Thanksgiving games, with a kick-off time of 12:30 p.m. ET.

FOX will then air the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys matchup. The NFC East divisional fixture is the game of the day and is set to kick-off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

NBC will round things off with the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings in prime time. This will kick-off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

NFL teams and their Thanksgiving Day records

The Thanksgiving games are some of the most anticipated regular-season games of the NFL season and teams are always eager to be involved in them. So much so that only one franchise (the Jacksonville Jaguars) is yet to participate in one. All 32 franchises' Thanksgiving records are here:

Arizona Cardinals, 6-15-2

Atlanta Falcons, 1-3

Baltimore Ravens, 2-0

Buffalo Bills, 4-4-1

Carolina Panthers, 1-0

Chicago Bears, 19-15-2

Cincinnati Bengals, 0-1

Cleveland Browns, 0-3

Dallas Cowboys, 31-21-1

Denver Broncos, 4-7

Detroit Lions, 37-42-2

Green Bay Packers, 14-20-2

Houston Texans, 2-0

Indianapolis Colts, 2-1-1

Jacksonville Jaguars, never played on Thanksgiving

Kansas City Chiefs, 5-5

Los Angeles Chargers, 3-1

Los Angeles Rams, 3-1

Miami Dolphins, 5-2

Minnesota Vikings, 6-2

New England Patriots, 3-2

New Orleans Saints, 3-0

New York Giants, 7-5-3

New York Jets, 4-4

Las Vegas Raiders, 3-4

Philadelphia Eagles, 6-1

Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-6

San Francisco 49ers, 2-2-1

Seattle Seahawks, 2-2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 0-1

Tennessee Titans, 5-2

Washington Commanders 4-8

Poll : 0 votes