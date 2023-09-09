What channel is Chargers vs. Dolphins on? Exploring TV schedule, live streaming details and more 

The Los Angeles Chargers will kickstart their 2023 NFL season by hosting the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 10. The Week 1 clash is scheduled to commence at 4:25 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Inglewood, California.

The game will be broadcast live on CBS. It will be interesting to see which of these two teams gets off to a winning start.

Here's all the info on the Chargers vs. Dolphins matchup:

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

Location: Inglewood, California

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Where to live stream Chargers vs. Dolphins?

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Fans without access to cable can live stream the game on different platforms. The contest will stream on ESPN+, NFL+, fuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Chargers vs. Dolphins injury report and preview

Los Angeles has listed linebacker Daiyan Henley (hamstring) and Chris Rumph II (hamstring) as doubtful for the Week 1 NFL game. Otito Ogbonnia (knee) and Jalen Guyton (knee) have been ruled out.

The hosts have plenty of exciting offensive options. Justin Herbert, who threw for 4,739 yards and 25 touchdowns last year, will start at quarterback this weekend.

The signal-caller has some top attacking weapons at his disposal, including, the returning Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Rookie Quentin Johnson will add more depth, while running back Austin Ekeler will lead the charge from the offensive backfield.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins have listed Terron Armstead and Elijah Campbell as out for Sunday's matchup. Jalen Ramsey (knee) is unavailable as well along with Nik Needham (Achilles).

The visitors are expected to start with Tua Tagovailoa, who battled most of last season with injury, at quarterback. The 25-year-old showed glimpses of brilliance in 2022 and will be hoping to find a similar vein of form this year. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are tipped to be his top targets on Sunday.