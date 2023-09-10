What channel is Giants vs. Cowboys on? Exploring TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The New York Giants will square off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game between the two NFC East teams is scheduled to be played on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8:20 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in New York.

Fans can watch the contest broadcast live on NBC. Here's all you need to know about the game:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, New York

TV Schedule: NBC

Radio: 88 SiriusXM

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will get off to a winning start in 2023. Dallas has dominated this fixture in recent past, winning 11 of the past 12 games against New York.

Where to live stream Giants vs. Cowboys?

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

Fans without access to cable can live stream the game on different platforms. The game can be streamed on Peacock, ESPN+, NFL+, fuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Giants vs. Cowboys injury report and game preview

The New York outfit has listed Darren Waller as questionable for Sunday night's game. The tight end has been struggling with a hamstring injury.

The hosts have also announced cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), safety Gervarrious Owens (hamstring) and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) as doubtful.

Daniel Jones will start at quarterback for the Giants this weekend. Saquon Barkley will lead the charge for New York from the offensive backfield.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys have listed Tyron Smith (ankle) and Sam Williams (toe) as questionable for the Week 1 game. The team has also announced that Tyler Smith (hamstring) and Donovan Wilson (calf) are doubtful.

However, veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis returned from a foot injury that he suffered last week.

The visitors are expected to start with Dak Prescott as their quarterback. Wideout CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Cooks are said to be some of his key targets for the upcoming game on Sunday.