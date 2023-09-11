What channel is Jets vs Bills on tonight? TV schedule, streaming options and more

The Kansas City Chiefs, who had just won the most recent Super Bowl, played the Detroit Lions last Thursday to kick off the 2023 NFL football season. The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will now play each other in the upcoming Monday Night Football matchup. Starting at 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC and ESPN will broadcast the MNF debut game of the 2023 season.

The Jets and Aaron Rodgers have been preparing for this very moment throughout the summer.

The next stage of a fantastic adventure will be marked by this game. For the Jets, who obtained Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers in April, he will make his much awaited regular-season debut.

You can find all the information you need to watch the Bills vs. Jets Monday Night Football game below.

How to watch Jets vs Bills

Date and Time : Monday, Sept 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET

: Monday, Sept 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET Location : MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J. TV Channel : ABC, ESPN

: ABC, ESPN Streaming : ESPN+, FuboTV, Paramount+, NFL+, DAZN (Canada)

: ESPN+, FuboTV, Paramount+, NFL+, DAZN (Canada) Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets matchup is back on ESPN tonight as it is the home of Monday Night Football. Interestingly, at 8:15 p.m. ET, the game will be broadcast on both ABC and ESPN. For those without access to traditional cable alternatives, the game is available on ESPN+, YouTube TV, and Hulu+ Live TV, to name a few.

Jets vs Bills injury report

The New York Jets feature four players on their injury list as they get ready to meet the Buffalo Bills. Two players are presently listed on the Bills' injury report.

Jets injury report

A handful of players who are still labeled as 'questionable' on the New York Jets injury report might seriously hurt the squad.

Breece Hall, the Bills' starting running back, and starting right and left tackles Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown were all classified as questionable for the contest. Michael Carter practiced in its entirety on Saturday and he currently doesn't have any injury designation.

Mekhi Becton recently received a diagnosis of a condition that could keep him out of action for a few weeks.

Bills injury report

On the official injury report for the Buffalo Bills, only experienced safety Micah Hyde's name appeared. Von Miller, a linebacker, will miss no less than the first four games of the season after being put on injured reserve last week.