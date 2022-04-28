What channel is the NFL Draft on today? Day 1 TV schedule, channels and live stream details

The 2022 NFL Draft countdown is on, and it won't be long until it is time for the Jacksonville Jaguars to announce who they will select with the first overall pick. Round 1 of the draft begins today at 8 PM EST and will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

NFL @NFL



: 2022 Today’s the day dreams come true in Vegas.: 2022 #NFLDraft — TONIGHT 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC Today’s the day dreams come true in Vegas.📺: 2022 #NFLDraft— TONIGHT 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC https://t.co/XvedUVdj4C

Last year, it was well-known that the Jaguars would select quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the first overall pick, but there is not as much certainty around this time. With the first pick two years in a row, it shows how little progress the Jaguars have made and find themselves in the same position as they did in 2021.

Rumors have been circling for a few weeks as to who the Jaguars will select with the first overall pick, and it looks set to be between Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, and Georgia’s Travon Walker DE/DT. Whoever they choose, the Jaguars will gain a vital defensive piece for their team.

There are a few franchises out there who would be interested in taking on a quarterback, and despite this NFL Draft being considered a down year for this position, there are still a few viable options for teams in need.

Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh and Liberty's Malik Willis are the two best guys in the quarterback position. It is unknown which teams will draft these quarterbacks, but the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers would likely be interested.

The wide receiver class is another fun position to watch out for every year. Many options are available at this position, with several teams interested in drafting a young rookie receiver. Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, Drake London, Chris Olave, and Treylon Burks are just some of the guys to look out for in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL @NFL



: 2022 The first round draft order.: 2022 #NFLDraft -- Tonight 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC The first round draft order. 👀📺: 2022 #NFLDraft -- Tonight 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC https://t.co/VBIVjnpKwT

Here are all the details of when the draft starts, what channels you can watch it on, and the available streaming options.

Day 1 TV schedule, channels, and live stream details for the 2022 NFL Draft

April 28, 2022, is when the 2022 NFL Draft will begin. It will be hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the first round commencing at 8 PM EST.

Date: April 28, 2022

First Round Start Time: 8 PM EST

How to Watch: ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network

Streaming Options: ESPN App, NFL App, Fubo TV

