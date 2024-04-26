What channel is the NFL draft on today? Day 2 TV Schedule, Channels, and Live Stream details

The 2024 NFL draft got underway to a roaring start yesterday, with Detroit setting record-breaking attendance while several draft records were also set in Round 1.

The Chicago Bears, who had the first pick in the first round of the draft, selected USC's Caleb Williams. Other college quarterbacks also found new teams on Thursday night: Jayden Daniels from LSU became the No. 2 overall pick for the Washington Commanders, and Drake Maye from UNC joined the New England Patriots as the third overall pick. J.J. McCarthy from Michigan was selected by the Minnesota Vikings at No. 10 overall, while Michael Penix Jr. from the Atlanta Falcons was chosen at No. 8 overall.

The draft continues tonight with the second and third rounds. The second draft day is just as significant as the first, although the latter typically receives more media coverage.

Throughout the draft's history, teams have selected elite players in the second and third rounds who later became legends. Larry Allen, DeMeco Ryans, Drew Brees, Rob Gronkowski, Ray Rice, Joe Montana, Mike Singletary, Boomer Esiason, Brett Favre, and, in more recent times, Davante Adams, Travis Kelce, Cooper Kupp, A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts, and Sam LaPorta are a few of those players.

Below is all the information you need to watch Day 2 of the NFL Draft, including which networks to watch it on and where to get free streaming services.

Live coverage of the NFL Draft's second day will be available on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. The event's second day will get underway at Detroit's Campus Martius Park at 7 p.m. ET.

The first pick in the draft's second round will go to the Buffalo Bills. 68 players will be selected in two rounds on the second day of the draft: 32 selections in the second round and 36 in the third round of selections.

Where can I stream Day 2 of NFL Draft 2024?

ESPN+, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV will all offer live streaming of the second day of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Many broadcast networks are available through the Fubo cord-cutting service. New users will get a free trial that lasts for seven days upon signing up. Afterwards, monthly fees ranging from $75 and above will apply based on the channels selected.