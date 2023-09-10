What channel is Saints vs. Titans on? Exploring TV schedule, live streaming details and more

On Sunday, September 10, the New Orleans Saints will host the Tennessee Titans to open the 2023 NFL regular season and CBS will broadcast the game.

DeAndre Hopkins will have his first chance to shine for his new team against the Saints as the Titans offense seeks to rebound from a poor campaign last year.

After leaving the Las Vegas Raiders after nearly ten years with the organization, Derek Carr will start at quarterback for the New Orleans squad. You can find all the information you need about the game below, including the time, date, TV and streaming information, and more.

Where to livestream Saints vs. Titans

Date and Time : Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Stadium : Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Live stream: NFL+, Paramount+, FuboTV, DAZN (Canada)

To open the 2023 regular season, the Tennessee Titans will play the New Orleans Saints away from home. The Caesars Superdome will host the game on Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Chris Lewis (Play-by-Play), Ross Tucker (Color Analyst), and Jason McCourty will be in charge of calling the action during the live broadcast of the match on CBS. From the sidelines, Amanda Guerra will be providing coverage.

NFL+, Paramount+, and FuboTV, which offer a free trial to prospective members, are the streaming choices for the game.

Saints vs. Titans Injury Report

According to reports, New Orleans Saints rookie running back Kendre Miller won't play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Due to a hamstring injury, the 21-year-old hasn't participated in practice in two weeks. Miller's NFL debut must now wait for no less than another week.

Additionally, the Saints will be without safety J.T. Gray (shoulder) and wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (groin).

The Titans will also be without cornerback Tre Avery (hamstring) due to injury. Despite spending the majority of last week on the injured list, wide receiver Treylon Burks, offensive lineman Dillon Radunz, linebacker Harold Landry, and defensive end Arden Key are all anticipated to play against the Saints.

Hopkins and tight end Trevon Wesco were both mentioned by Tennessee on their injury report on Thursday, but since they were put on the list for non-injury-related reasons, it appears that both players were just getting rest days.