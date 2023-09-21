What channel is 49ers vs. Giants on tonight? TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The San Francisco 49ers versus New York Giants game will be broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Both teams head into Week 3 on the back of different starts to 2023.

The 49ers enter the game on a two-game winning streak, first defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 and then the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. They did so pretty handily in matches played away from home, and they will look forward to a game on their home turf.

On the other hand, the New York Giants enter the matchup with a mixed bag. The Giants were beaten heavily by the Dallas Cowboys, getting blown out in a humiliating 40-0 Week 1 loss. They were also close to losing to the Arizona Cardinals until they mounted a second-half comeback to top the Cardinals 31-28.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Giants fans will be hoping that their stars put up more of a fight. If not, then it's going to be a long night against the 49ers.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Here's how to watch the 49ers vs. Giants game:

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Location: Levi's Stadium, San Francisco

Time: 5:15 p.m. PT

TV: Amazon Prime

What time is the San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Giants kickoff?

The San Francisco 49ers versus New York Giants game is slated for 5:15 p.m. PT.

What channel is the 49ers vs. Giants on?

The TNF game between the 49ers and New York Giants will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline) are on duty.

Where can I live stream 49ers vs. Giants?

You can live stream the 49ers versus Giants game on NFL+ or Prime Video. Furthermore, you can savor the action via the NFL mobile app or the Prime Video app.

Players to watch out for in the 49ers vs. Giants game

Both franchises have postseason aspirations, and they are coached by two brilliant offensive minds in Kyle Shanahan and Brian Daboll, respectively. However, success for each team will likely fall on these stars:

New York Giants: Daniel Jones, QB

Daniel Jones had a breakout year last season, and he was given a massive contract as a result. The player affectionately known as "Danny Dimes" can surely sling the rock, but can he do it on a consistent basis? Jones was one of the best-rushing QBs last year, but was it a flash in the pan?

Fans are about to find out what Daniel Jones is made of, especially since he'll be without his best weapon, running back Saquon Barkley, for at least a couple of weeks. It's in games like this that the franchise QB usually shows his worth, and Giants fans will be hoping that Jones got the memo.

San Francisco 49ers: Elijah Mitchell, RB

While San Francisco has household names like Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Nick Bosa, it's only fitting that under the spotlight is an underrated gem in their offense. Elijah Mitchell is a versatile part of Shanahan's creative offensive scheme, and he should get some joy against the Giants.

Mitchell's familiarity with the offense and power running will be vital in tonight's game. Especially as the 49ers' coaching staff looks to ease the load on McCaffrey.