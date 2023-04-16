The 2023 USFL season got underway on Saturday, April 15. Eight teams in the league will compete across 10 weeks in a bid to attain glory.

Although the two games in Week 1 have already concluded, here's a look at the schedule for the remaining games this weekend, along with the broadcast details:

Sunday, April 16: Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis (Kickoff at 12 p.m. ET) - TV channel: NBC/ Peacock

Sunday, April 16: Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Orleans Breakers at Protective Stadium, Birmingham (Kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET) - TV channel FS1

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

USFL @USFL Your Week 1 schedule Your Week 1 schedule 🏈📺👏 https://t.co/ExFQBLJkVP

The USFL will have 43 games in total this year. There will be 40 regular-season matchups followed by two semifinals and one championship game.

The playoffs will begin on Saturday, June 24 while the championship matchup will be held a week later on July 1.

The games will be split between Fox, NBC, FS1 and USA. Here's a breakdown of the number of games that will appear on each channel:

Fox: 18

18 FS1: 7

7 NBC: 11

11 USA: 7

Fans can also live stream the games on Peacock, Fox Sports App and Fubo.

USFL Week 1 results and fixtures

Birmingham Stallions TE Jace Sternberger

The Birmingham Stallions were able to cruise to a 27-10 victory over the New Jersey Generals in the 2023 season opener. Stallions quarterback Alex McGough completed seven of 11 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, while also adding one touchdown on the ground.

In the second game of Week 1, the Philadelphia Stars edged the Memphis Showboats 27-23. Stars quarterback Case Cookus completed 20 of 29 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns to help his side over the line.

Although the USFL isn't attracting the same number of viewers as the NFL, the summer league is surely keeping football fans entertained.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes