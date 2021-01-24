What channels are the NFL games on today? - 24th January 2021

Both NFL Conference Championship Games are rematches from the 2020 NFL Regular Season. Kansas City would get the best of the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 NFL Regular Season meeting. Tampa Bay Buccaneers would dominate the Green Bay Packers in their 2020 NFL Regular Season meeting.

We can throw those games out the window because the 2021 NFL Conference Championship games are going to be highly competitive. Buffalo Bills are playing like a team on a mission. A mission to rewrite past struggles in the NFL Super Bowl.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are both on a mission as well. Brady is on a mission to achieve his seventh NFL Super Bowl ring. Aaron Rodgers is looking to become the NFL MVP and Super Bowl Champion all in one weekend.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to become just the eighth team in Super Bowl history to repeat as Champions. They are also fighting to become back-to-back AFC Champions on Sunday. Mahomes would love to add another ring to his already stellar resume.

With the weather likely to play a factor in both NFL Conference Championship Games, all four teams will look to establish a rushing attack early. This may be the deciding factor in the Bills vs Chiefs game. With both the Chiefs and Bills not being known for the run games.

Leonard Fournette has put together a great 2021 NFL Playoff as of today. He will look to have another great game against the Packers defense. Aaron Jones has also put together a great 2021 NFL Playoffs and he will also look to continue his success.

With the games set to kick off on Sunday, lets take a look at how NFL fans can watch the NFL Conference Championship Games on Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.

NFL NFC Championship: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers

Time: 3:05 p.m. EST

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

How to Watch on Television: FOX, FuboTV

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be reporting from the sidelines.

Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35, Green Bay Packers 28

History has a way of repeating itself.



📺: #TBvsGB 3:05 p.m. ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/dcWTJNAARF — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 24, 2021

NFL AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on Television: CBS, FuboTV

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn will be reporting from the sidelines.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills 42, Kansas City Chiefs 35