What is Christian McCaffrey's ethnicity? Exploring 49ers RB’s background

Christian McCaffrey has played a critical role in leading the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl this year. The running back has also put himself in contention for winning the MVP award.

McCaffrey has already established himself as one of the best players in the NFL since joining the league in 2017 and fans want to know more about his background.

Christian McCaffrey, a Christian, is of white American ethnicity. He was born to parents Ed and Lisa McCaffrey on June 7, 1996, in Castle Rock, Colorado. The 49ers superstar is the second of the couple's four children.

Ed played in the NFL for 13 seasons and won three Super Bowls. The wideout spent most of his career with the Denver Broncos (1995–2003) and previously had stints with the New York Giants (1991–1993) and 49ers (1994).

Lisa was also a student-athlete before she met Ed at Stanford University. She was a top soccer player and excelled at track events while at Vanderbilt High School.

Lisa currently co-hosts a weekly podcast called Your Mom, where she speaks about what it’s like to have a son in the NFL.

A look at Christian McCaffrey's stats that have led 49ers to Super Bowl this season

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey has had a stellar run with the San Francisco 49ers this season. The running back rushed for a league-high 1,459 yards and scored 14 touchdowns on 272 carries in 16 regular-season games. He also added 564 receiving yards on 67 receptions and caught seven touchdowns through the air to propel the 49ers to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

In the divisional round, McCaffrey rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, helping San Francisco defeat the Green Bay Packers 24-21. He subsequently added 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 runs as the 49ers rallied from behind to defeat the Detroit Lions 24-21 in the NFC Championship Game.

McCaffrey will lead the 49ers' offensive backfield when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs at the all-important Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11.