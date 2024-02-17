What was Christian McCaffrey's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting 49ers RB's performance

Christian McCaffrey is the heart and soul of the San Francisco 49ers' offense, with the All-Pro running back possessing a unique skill set. McCaffrey is as skilled in running with the ball as he is at catching it. These qualities make him arguably the NFL's most unstoppable offensive player and a key cog in Kyle Shanahan's system.

McCaffrey has always been an elite football player, as he was one of Stanford's most electric players during his college career. This article will examine how Run CMC performed during the 2017 NFL Combine. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Exploring Christian McCaffrey's NFL Combine record from 2017

Christian McCaffrey was among the most hyped prospects heading into the 2017 NFL Combine. The Stanford University alum was an elite pass catcher playing the running back position. McCaffrey participated in all seven Combine Drills.

The results were:

10-Yard Split - 1.52 Seconds

20-Yd Shuttle - 4.22 Seconds

3-Cone Drill - 6.57 Seconds

40-Yard Dash - 4.48 Seconds

Bench Press - 10 Reps

Broad Jump - 10’ 1’’

Vertical Jump - 37.5’’.

McCaffrey had a solid showing at the Combine and was ranked as the fourth-best running back in terms of athleticism.

Furthermore, his measurements were:

Arm - 30’’

Hand - 9’’

Height - 5’ 11’’

Weight - 202 lbs.

Christian McCaffrey's scouting report

Coming out of Stanford, Christian McCaffrey was viewed as a versatile runner with flex incentives for franchises looking for a prospect who can catch the ball 10 times or carry it 20 times, depending on the game plan. McCaffrey's power, size and speed were decent, but he accumulated yardage for himself with his elusiveness and vision.

Furthermore, Run CMC was a solid punt returner at college and that added special teams dynamism to his already impressive skill set. He was regarded as an early pick in round one of the 2017 Draft.

Here's a look at McCaffrey's pros and cons coming into the NFL:

Pros:

Ability to make defenders look silly at all three levels

Capable and experienced kick and punt returner

Excellent hands coming out of the backfield and can be used from the slot

Feet are constantly in motion

Protect the ball when running through traffic.

Cons:

He has some tread worn off his tires

Lacking elite size for an NFL running back

Takes foot off the gas when heading into contact.