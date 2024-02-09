What color Gatorade did Chiefs use in the Super Bowl? Revisiting KC's history in last two SB triumphs

Dumping Gatorade on a bowl-winning coach is a tradition in American football. Bill Belichick, Andy Reid and Jim Harbaugh have been treated to Gatorade baths over the years, and we can expect one at the end of Super Bowl 2024, too.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off in the big game, and one of the coaches will be drenched in Gatorade at the end of the night. The Chiefs used purple after winning the Super Bowl last year.

In this article, we examine the Gatorade odds for the upcoming big game, the most common Gatorade colors for the Big Game, and the colors used in the Super Bowl in the last five years. So, without further ado, let's get to it:

Gatorade color odds for 49ers vs Chiefs Super Bowl

According to BetMGM Sportsbook odds, this year's Gatorade bath will likely be purple. It all depends on your sportsbook of choice, but these numbers could change as the game progresses.

There's also some decent value with picking blue, as both the 49ers and Chiefs have +275 odds of using that color. Here's a look at the rest of the Gatorade odds for the big game:

Purple: +225

Blue: +275

Yellow: +450

Green: +450

Red: +500

Orange: +500

Clear: +1000

Most common Gatorade color used in the Super Bowl

As mentioned earlier, Gatorade baths are an age-old tradition in American football. We've seen illustrious coaches like Jim Harbaugh attempt to escape the Gatorade, but they eventually get caught and drenched.

Blue is the most common Gatorade color used at the end of the Super Bowl game over the past decade. Most of the games were blockbusters. The last time that Gatorade wasn't poured on the winning coach was in 2017.

Gatorade colors used in the Super Bowl over the last five years

More often than not, players get their way and express their appreciation to their coach by giving them a soothing Gatorade bath.

Hence, we can expect Andy Reid or Kyle Shanahan to experience the tradition at the end of Super Bowl 2024.

Here's a rundown of the Gatorade colors used in the Super Bowl over the last five years:

2023, Kansas City Chiefs - Purple

2022, Los Angeles Rams - Blue

2022, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Blue

2020, Kansas City Chiefs - Orange

2019, New England Patriots - Blue