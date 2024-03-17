What is a conditional pick in the NFL? All you need to know about trade packages

A conditional pick in the NFL is the result of a trade involving players or staff. In this situation, two franchises make a trade, with one of the franchises receiving a conditional draft pick as part of their trade compensation.

In order for a franchise to receive the draft pick, a series of conditions must be met. These could be related to performances by the team, games played by the player and other variables involved in the trade.

NFL conditional pick's intricacies explained

Conditional picks are pursuant to the conditions of the pick being met. Let's use this as an instance:

If the Cincinnati Bengals trade an All-Pro wide receiver to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a conditional 2025 third-round draft pick, with the condition being that the wide receiver plays at least 60% of 2024 offensive snaps for Bears, then the Bengals will only receive that third-round draft pick if the wide receiver they traded away plays at least 50% of offensive snaps for the Bears in 2024.

If the wide receiver fails to play 50% of offensive snaps in 2024, then the Bengals will not receive any compensation for the trade.

Furthermore, conditional picks are unique draft picks that allow franchises to make trades based on future performances or outcomes. There have been some trades pursuant to conditional picks in the 2024 offseason, but none more significant than Justin Fields'.

Justin Fields joins the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick

The Chicago Bears traded their starting quarterback, Justin Fields, to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2025 conditional sixth-round draft pick that could become a 2025 fourth-round draft selection. The franchises have since confirmed the trade pending Fields' passing mandatory physical tests.

Justin Fields had a career year in 2023, posting career highs in numerous statistical categories. In 13 starts, he amassed 2,562 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and a 61.4% passing percentage. He also added 657 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns for good measure.

Fields will start his Pittsburgh stint behind Russell Wilson on the depth chart, as head coach Mike Tomlin informed him. His departure from the Bears makes room for probable incoming first-round pick Caleb Williams to take over the Bears' QB1 slot.