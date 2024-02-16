What was Dak Prescott's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Cowboys' QB's performance 

Dak Prescott may have had the most outstanding NFL campaign of his career in 2023. In 17 starts, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback threw for 4,500+ yards and 36 touchdowns, setting personal records in completion percentage and passer rating.

Nevertheless, with the Cowboys' loss to the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the January playoffs, Prescott's hopes of playing deep in the postseason were severely damaged once more. Here's a look at the quarterback's performance in the 2016 scouting combine before achieving NFL stardom.

Prior to the Combine workouts, Prescott measured in at 6-foot-2 and 226 pounds in measurables. Moreover, his hands were recorded as the largest of any quarterback that year at 10 and 7/8 inches.

Prescott ran a 4.79-second 40-yard sprint at the Combine, coming off an MVP-caliber showing with the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the Senior Bowl.

Among quarterbacks that participated in the combine that year, his 40-yard sprint record placed him in joint sixth place, significantly behind players like Jeff Driskel, Trevone Boykin, Carson Wentz, Christian Hackenberg and Kevin Hogan. He also ran the 40-yard sprint in the same time as Michigan State's Connor Cook.

The published performance statistics for Prescott also include a broad jump of nine feet, eight inches, a vertical jump of three and a half inches (0.83 meters), a time of 7.11 seconds for a three-cone drill and a Wonderlic test score of 25.

Although many had predicted Prescott to go in the second or third round of the 2016 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected him with the No. 135 pick in the fourth round.

Dak Prescott's college football stats

Dak Prescott recorded a 62.8 percent completion percentage for 9,376 yards with 70 TDs and 23 INTs throughout his 49 games as a Mississippi State player. In addition, he demonstrated his exceptional running ability by amassing 2,521 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns.

By the time Prescott departed the Bulldogs, he had set more than 30 school records. He was also named to the First-Team All-Southeastern Conference twice and a two-time All-American.

Prescott broke every passing record in school history, both seasonally and overall, throughout his five years at Mississippi State from 2011 to 2015. He concluded his last collegiate football season with 3,793 throwing yards and 29 touchdowns for five interceptions. In terms of rushing, he led the squad with 588 yards and 10 touchdowns.