What is Dak Prescott's record in primetime games? Cowboys QB fortifies MVP claim after TNF Week 13

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is having arguably the best season of his career. The Mississippi State alum is an MVP candidate and with him under center, the Cowboys look like Super Bowl dark horses.

Dak Prescott is 23-11 during his career in regular-season primetime games, including a 6-1 record on Thursday Night Football. This record makes him one of the most clutch players in the NFL, especially when the lights shine brightest.

With Prescott, the Cowboys have made the postseason consistently for almost a decade. All that's left is for their long-term shot caller to lead them to an NFC Championship game and potentially a Super Bowl appearance.

How has Dak Prescott performed this season?

Dak Prescott has been phenomenal in 2023, putting his critics to shame in the process. Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, many had doubts regarding Prescott's ability to limit his interceptions and turnovers, and rightfully so. However, Prescott has just six interceptions heading into Week 14.

The Mississippi State alum has amassed a stat line of 3,234 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 12 games. Prescott also has the highest QBR in the league, with an astonishing 75.5 QBR after 12 appearances. He is on track to surpass all of his career highs this season.

How have the Dallas Cowboys performed in 2023?

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the league. Alongside the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, they are the franchise to beat in the NFC Conference.

The Cowboys have a 9-3 record and are top of the NFC East. The Cowboys' passing yards entering Week 12 totaled 2,935. Dak Prescott added 299 passing yards to that as he led the Cowboys to a comeback win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13.

Prescott and company have enjoyed wins over the New York Jets, New York Giants (twice), New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, and Seattle Seahawks. However, they've lost games against the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys have been buoyed by performances from Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard, and DaRon Bland. It will be interesting to see if they can go all the way this season.