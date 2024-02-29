What did Dak Prescott score on the Wonderlic test? Exploring Cowboys QB's pre-draft numbers

Dak Prescott was named as the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback soon after being selected by the team in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft. The signal-caller made an instant impact and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Prescott has gone on to earn three Pro Bowl honors and even led the league in passing touchdowns in 2023. However, some fans have questioned the quarterback's decision-making in clutch moments, even though he has led Dallas to the playoffs five times.

As per multiple reports, Prescott scored 25/50 on his Wonderlic test in 2016. His score is considered just above average for quarterbacks who enter the league.

Prescott played collegiate football with the Mississippi State Bulldogs before he declared for the NFL. The signal-caller racked up 9,376 yards and 70 touchdowns on 734 passes. He also added 2,521 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns on the ground.

Here's a look at Prescott's results from the NFL combine in 2016:

40 Yard Dash: 4.79 seconds

20 Yard Split: 2.78 seconds

10 Yard Split: 1.66 seconds

QB Ball Velocity: 54 (MPH)

Vertical Leap: 32.5 inches

20 Yd Shuttle: 4.32 seconds

Three Cone: 7.11 seconds

Prescott completed the 40-yard dash in a relatively quick 4.79 seconds and did his three-cone drill in 7.11 seconds. The quarterback also posted a 32.5-inch vertical leap to showcase his athleticism.

How did Dak Prescott fare in the 2023 NFL season?

Dak Prescott had a strong run in the 2023 season, but it ended disappointingly. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback threw for 4,516 yards and 36 touchdowns on 410 passes in 17 regular season games. He also added 1,884 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground.

Prescott's exceptional outings led the Cowboys to the NFC East title, as they finished with a 12-5 record. It appeared as if the team was set to make a deep run in the postseason.

However, Prescott and the Cowboys were eliminated in the wild-card round by the Green Bay Packers. The Dallas signal-caller threw for 403 yards on 41 passes with two touchdowns but was outperformed by Jordan Love.