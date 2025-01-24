What is Dan Quinn's Commanders' salary? Exploring Washington HC's contract

Dan Quinn is enjoying a superb first season as head coach of the Washington Commanders (hired in Feb. 2024), leading the team to the NFC championship game with a rookie quarterback.

Since Quinn is doing a fine job with the Commanders, many want to know his salary at the franchise.

While the exact details of Quinn's contract with the Commanders have not been made public, a report from College Transitions suggests that he signed a multi-year deal and makes $4.5 million in annual salary.

Quinn's first head coaching job in the big league came in 2015 when the Atlanta Falcons hired him. He led the Falcons to a 43-42 regular season record and a 3-2 record in the postseason. He took Atlanta to the Super Bowl in 2017, but his team lost to the New England Patriots at the final hurdle.

Now, eight years later, Quinn has an opportunity to return to the Super Bowl.

Dan Quinn's Washington Commanders will travel to face Philadelphia Eagles in 2025 NFC championship game

NFL: Washington Commanders HC Dan Quinn- Source: Imagn

Dan Quinn's Washington Commanders will face a stern test in the NFC championship game when they travel to Lincoln Fincinail Field to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Quinn led the Commanders to a second place finish in the NFC East, qualifying the team for the postseason. He did so with a rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels, leading the team's offense.

The Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 in the wild-card round. In the divisional playoff round, Washington crushed the NFC's top-seeded Detroit Lions 45-31.

Quinn has led the Commanders to the NFC championship game for the first time since 1991.

Here's a look at the TV channel and live streaming details for the Eagles-Commanders NFC championship game.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025

Time: 3 p.m. EST

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

