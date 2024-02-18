What was Daniel Jones' NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Giants' QB's performance

  • home icon
By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Feb 18, 2024 18:18 GMT
NFL Combine - Day 3
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was drafted as the team's replacement for two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning.

Duke alum Daniel Jones came into the draft as a solid prospect with All-Pro potential. Scouts consistently predicted that he would be drafted in the first round; it was only a question of where in the first round.

Exploring Daniel Jones' NFL Combine record from 2019

Daniel Jones entered the 2019 NFL Combine after enjoying a stellar college career at Duke University. Jones participated in six of the seven available drills.

His results were:

  • 10-Yard Split: 1.65 Seconds
  • 20-Yd Shuttle: 4.41 Seconds
  • 3-Cone Drill: 7 Seconds
  • 40-Yard Dash: 4.81 Seconds
  • Broad Jump: 10’ 0’’
  • Vertical Jump: 33.5’’

Jones had a splendid showing at the Combine and was ranked as the seventh-best QB in terms of athleticism at the event.

Furthermore, his measurements were:

  • Arm: 32 1/2’’
  • Hand: 9 3/4’’
  • Height: 6’ 5’’
  • Weight: 221 lbs

Daniel Jones' scouting report

Daniel Jones was a three-year starter coming out of Duke University, and he was a proven leader on the squad. Jones operated with a rarely seen elite level of mechanics from college.

Jones lacked next-level arm talent, but he compensated with his ability to make pro-level throws and attack deep with remarkable precision. The North Carolina native has always had a high football IQ and is deceptively mobile.

Scouts viewed Jones as more of a game manager than a game changer. However, if placed on the right offense, he'd certainly be one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL.

Here's a look at Jones' pros and cons coming into the NFL:

Pros:

  • A smooth operator with the ability to keep searching for targets downfield
  • Create more with less at the skill positions
  • decent athlete with the scrambling ability to force the issue
  • Impressive accuracy on intermediate throws
  • Possessing consistent footwork from the pocket

Cons:

  • Average release speed, which is further slowed by predictable windup
  • Relatively thin in his lower body
  • Shows too much bravado as a runner

Edited by Krutik Jain
