What was Daniel Jones' NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Giants' QB's performance

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was drafted as the team's replacement for two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning.

Duke alum Daniel Jones came into the draft as a solid prospect with All-Pro potential. Scouts consistently predicted that he would be drafted in the first round; it was only a question of where in the first round.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Exploring Daniel Jones' NFL Combine record from 2019

Daniel Jones entered the 2019 NFL Combine after enjoying a stellar college career at Duke University. Jones participated in six of the seven available drills.

His results were:

10-Yard Split: 1.65 Seconds

20-Yd Shuttle: 4.41 Seconds

3-Cone Drill: 7 Seconds

40-Yard Dash: 4.81 Seconds

Broad Jump: 10’ 0’’

Vertical Jump: 33.5’’

Jones had a splendid showing at the Combine and was ranked as the seventh-best QB in terms of athleticism at the event.

Furthermore, his measurements were:

Arm: 32 1/2’’

Hand: 9 3/4’’

Height: 6’ 5’’

Weight: 221 lbs

Expand Tweet

Daniel Jones' scouting report

Daniel Jones was a three-year starter coming out of Duke University, and he was a proven leader on the squad. Jones operated with a rarely seen elite level of mechanics from college.

Jones lacked next-level arm talent, but he compensated with his ability to make pro-level throws and attack deep with remarkable precision. The North Carolina native has always had a high football IQ and is deceptively mobile.

Scouts viewed Jones as more of a game manager than a game changer. However, if placed on the right offense, he'd certainly be one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL.

Here's a look at Jones' pros and cons coming into the NFL:

Pros:

A smooth operator with the ability to keep searching for targets downfield

Create more with less at the skill positions

decent athlete with the scrambling ability to force the issue

Impressive accuracy on intermediate throws

Possessing consistent footwork from the pocket

Cons:

Average release speed, which is further slowed by predictable windup

Relatively thin in his lower body

Shows too much bravado as a runner