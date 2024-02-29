What did Daniel Jones score on the Wonderlic Test? Revisiting Giants QB's pre-draft numbers

Daniel Jones had a challenging season in 2023, on the back of signing a mammoth four-year, $160 million deal with the New York Giants. The quarterback played just five games before sustaining a torn ACL that ruled him out for the season.

Nonetheless, there was plenty of buzz around Jones' blockbuster contract in the offseason. While some felt that he might not have warranted the deal, others suggested that the quarterback's Wonderlic score might have played a part in his lucrative extension with the Giants.

As per reports from BMV Sports, Jones scored 37/50 on his Wonderlic Test during the 2019 NFL combine. His score is considered quite high for quarterbacks who are set to enter the league.

Jones spent four seasons with Duke before the Giants picked him sixth overall in the 2019 draft. The quarterback racked up 8,201 yards and 52 touchdowns on 764 passes during his collegiate career. He also added 1,323 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground.

Here's a look at Jones' results from his performances at the 2019 NFL combine:

40 Yard Dash: 4.81 seconds

20 Yard Split: 2.83 seconds

10 Yard Split: 1.71 seconds

Vertical Leap: 33.5 inches

20 Yd Shuttle: 4.41 seconds

Three Cone: 7.00 seconds

Jones impressed many at the combine with his speed and athleticism. He completed the 40-yard dash in just 4.81 seconds and also did a 33.5-inch vertical leap.

How did Daniel Jones fare in the 2023 NFL season?

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones had a relatively underwhelming season with the New York Giants in 2023. The quarterback threw for 909 yards and just two touchdowns on 108 passes, while also throwing six interceptions. He also added 206 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground across six games.

Jones had a 1-5 record in 2023 before a torn ACL in Week 9 against the Raiders cut short his season. He underwent surgery but seems to have recovered well and is on pace to return to training camp this offseason.