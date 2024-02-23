What is the difference between the NFL Combine and Pro Days? Pre-draft ins and outs explained

The NFL Combine and Pro Days are annual events where NFL prospects show their athletic gifts to league scouts, coaches and executives. These events serve as a chance to improve or solidify draft positions and potentially put teams on notice.

However, despite the similarities, the NFL Combine and Pro Days are different.

The differences between the NFL Combine and Pro Days

Here are three significant differences between the showpiece events:

1. Logistics

The NFL Combine brings the best college football prospects into one centralized location. Here, tests, drills and physical evaluations are conducted under the watchful eyes of the league stakeholders.

On the other hand, Pro Days feature players participating in familiar territory as the events are held at their institution of learning. Take, for example, the Alabama Crimson Tide Pro Day features Alabama players eligible for this year's draft and no prospects from other schools. The players will perform their drills at the Alabama facility, and NFL coaches, scouts, and GMs will be invited to watch.

2. Number of Prospects

Three hundred and twenty-one prospects have been invited to the NFL Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium this year. These prospects come from around the country and will be vying for seven rounds of draft spots.

As for Pro Days, a significantly smaller number of prospects would be participating. Sometimes, less than 10 prospects will come for specific Pro Days.

3. Venue

The NFL Combine will occur at the Lucas Oil Stadium, the home ground of the Indianapolis Colts, in Indianapolis, Indiana. It has been the host ground for the Combine for quite some time.

As for Pro Days, these events take place at the university's football facility. For instance, you can expect the Georgia Bulldogs' Pro Day to occur in Georgia and the Michigan Wolverines' Pro Day in Michigan.

2024 NFL Combine positional schedule

Here's the positional schedule for the 2024 Scouting Combine:

February 29, 2024: Defensive linemen and linebackers: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

March 1, 2024: Defensive backs and tight ends: 3 p.m.

March 2, 2024: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs: 1 p.m.

March 3, 2024: Offensive linemen: 1 p.m.

The prospects will participate in various drills on their fixed dates.

2024 NFL Draft first-round order

This is the current first-round order for the 2024 NFL Draft:

Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Houston Texans (from the Cleveland Browns) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans) Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs