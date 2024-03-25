What is the difference between XFL and UFL? Everything you need to know

The United States Football League and the XFL, two separate spring football leagues, combined to become the UFL in late 2023.

The USFL and XFL operated on separate schedules last year, but, in September, they declared their intention to join forces, and in November, federal authorities gave the go-ahead.

Russ Brandon, the former CEO of the XFL, will continue to serve as the UFL's president. Daryl Johnston, the former president of football operations for the USFL, will take charge of the new league's football operations.

Eight clubs from as many different locales participated in the 2023 XFL league campaign. Similarly, eight teams —three from the USFL and five from the XFL—will play in the rebranded UFL.

Certain teams from both leagues — including those with franchises in Orlando, Seattle, Las Vegas, Houston, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh—won't be around in 2024 as a result of the merger.

The merger has incorporated many cutting-edge USFL and XFL rules. The UFL has adapted the points-after-touchdown choices from the XFL, but its kickoffs will not be in the same fashion. Instead, it will be more akin to the conventional play seen in the USFL.

Furthermore, Redbird Capital, a venture capital firm, held a majority stake in the XFL. Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia served as the team's public representatives. In contrast, the UFL unites Fox, the owners of the USFL, and the owners of the XFL.

Following the merger, the UFL had to choose which set of rules to follow. The league has issued its guidelines for the 2024 season based on the shared heritage of the USFL and XFL.

The kickoff, punt and defensive pass interference rules of the UFL are different from those of the XFL in 2023. Instead, in each category, USFL styles were preferred.

When will the 2024 UFL season start?

The eight-team UFL league will begin play in the regular season on Mar. 30. The league is split into two conferences, the USFL and the XFL. Each team in the league will play 10 games during the regular season.

The XFL Conference will include the Arlington Renegades, DC Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas and St. Louis Battlehawks, while the USFL Conference will include the Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, Houston Roughnecks and Michigan Panthers.

The USFL and XFL champions in 2023, the Renegades and the Stallions, respectively, will play the opening game of the inaugural UFL season.