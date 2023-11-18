Should you start, bench or trade DK Metcalf? Week 11 options for Seahawks WR explored

It's not been a great season for DK Metcalf in fantasy football and owners are doubtless wondering whether to start, bench or trade the Seattle Seahawks receiver. Metcalf has recorded 35 receptions for 552 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 2023 NFL season, which is good for 84.70 points in HPPR leagues).

While Metcalf sees a good volume of targets and some near-100-yard performances, his lack of end-zone activity has been a problem. With no touchdowns since Week 4, DK Metcalf has failed to break the 15-point barrier (HPPR).

Week 11 sees the Seahawks play the LA Rams, which is an intriguing matchup with Matthew Stafford set to return as Rams QB. This game could be something of a shootout, which bodes well for Metcalf in fantasy football. Thus you should start him here, but be aware that the Seahawks will not be going to him all of the time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

DK Metcalf's Week 11 fantasy outlook

The Seahawks have had a lot of success this season running the ball with Kenneth Walker, and the gradual emergence of two rookies creates some intrigue for fantasy owners.

Considering trading for Puka Nacua? Fire up our Trade Analzyer to get a fair deal

RB Zach Charbonnet is threatening Walker's snap count, while WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is taking a good number of targets from DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. With all three receivers looking like viable WR2 or flex options in fantasy football, Metcalf needs touchdowns to turn his solid floor into a big score.

We had a look at the projections for the main receivers in the Seahawks vs. Rams matchup using Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool, and it agrees that Metcalf is a solid start.

DK Metcalf's Week 11 fantasy outlook

The below breakdown goes into depth about what to expect and how likely Metcalf is to get a touchdown in the game.

DK Metcalf's Week 11 fantasy outlook

While Cooper Kupp is expected to lead the scoring for receivers in the game, DK Metcalf is projected to be the best option for the Seahawks. While he has just under a coin toss of a chance for a TD, Metcalf should be able to get a high floor through receptions and yards gained. If he does get into the end zone, he will beat his projections this week with ease.

If, however, you have run out of patience and are looking to move on from Metcalf, there are options you can consider.

Potential trade targets for DK Metcalf

While DK Metcalf has not played well enough to make a big trade easy, he has had a high enough floor to make trading him straightforward. The trick is to target someone playing at a similar level who you believe will improve, or include Metcalf in a package deal to improve your lineup.

While you could potentially trade Metcalf for two depth options, at this stage of the season and given his current form, the return on such a trade is unlikely to help going forward. As such, adding a bench option on top of Metcalf is the way to go to improve your lineup.

Here are five targets for such a package deal:

#1, Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Davante Adams has not had the best of seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, but there is a new HC in town and the narrative is changing. While Adams does have a bye in Week 13, this might make trading for him easier now.

Adams is likely to put in some big performances as the Raiders have some big games coming up (Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs (twice), Minnesota Vikings, LA Chargers and Indianapolis Colts) that could be high-scoring affairs.

#2, Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Normally this would not be a possibility, but we live in uncertain times and this is a trade you should only consider if you are in a playoff position. Justin Jefferson could come back from IR and play tomorrow, but it feels unlikely given the reports from practice this week. The Vikings have until 4. p.m. ET on Saturday to activate him, otherwise, he will miss tomorrow's game.

If he cannot play tomorrow, Jefferson also has a bye in Week 13 so owners may be desperate to cash in on the receiver for wins now. Given how early he would have been drafted, owners are likely to be in tough situations considering how long he has been out.

#3, Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

While Bijan Robinson has had an up-and-down season, there is reason to believe he will be utilized more as Atlanta enters a critical phase of the season. While Robinson is on a bye in Week 11, this could help tempt owners to let him go.

#4, Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara is a bit of a reach, given his performances this season, but with the Saints on a bye week managers might be desperate enough to trade him. That wouldn't help you this week, but he could lead a playoff push for you from Week 12 onwards.

#5, Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

Tony Pollard has had a tough season and fantasy managers are likely running out of patience. An offer for Pollard will likely need another good option, but the Cowboys play Carolina this week and if he breaks out to finish the season you will win the trade. It's a risk, but nothing ventured nothing gained.

Khalil Herbert or David Montgomery, whom to start in Week 11? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer for the latest projections