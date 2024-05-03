What is a fifth-year option in the NFL? Exploring details around the league's rookie contracts

Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, a host of franchises have picked up the fifth-year options of their 2021 draftees.

Trevor Lawrence and Micah Parsons got their options picked up while Zach Wilson, Najee Harris, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones didn't.

In this article, we explore the intricacies of the fifth-year option in the NFL.

What is a fifth-year option in the NFL?

A fifth-year option in the NFL is a clause in the contract of a first-round draft pick that allows a franchise to keep the player around for an extra year. This option is only open for first-round draft picks, with the rest of the draft class having simple four-year rookie deals.

Fifth-year options have quite the kicker, as first-round picks have contracts that are relatively inexpensive for the first four seasons. However, the player's earnings skyrocket in the fifth year.

For instance, the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Joe Burrow, earned $11.5 million in the fourth year of his contract. The Cincinnati Bengals picked up his fifth-year option, and he made $29.5 million in year five.

What happens if the 5th year option is not picked up?

If a first-round pick's fifth-year option is declined, the player becomes a free agent after his fourth year in the NFL. That means the player can negotiate with any team ahead of his fifth year in the league.

Fifth-year option salary

Players who get their fifth-year options picked up stand to get a significant pay rise in year five. This pay rise is calculated based on various factors.

First off, a player who has earned more than one Pro Bowl nod in his first four seasons in the NFL is eligible for a salary based on the franchise tag cost of a player at that position. However, a player who earns a single Pro Bowl nod in the same time frame makes the equivalent of their position's transition tag cost.

Furthermore, if the player doesn't make a single Pro Bowl, playing time comes into the picture. In that case, players who feature in 75% plus of possible snaps during all three seasons or a minimum of 50% of possible snaps all three seasons get a salary that's the average of the third-20th highest-paid players at the position over the last five seasons.

Lastly, first-round picks who do not meet any of the above criteria stand to make the average of the 3rd-25th highest salaries over the past five seasons.

Fifth-year option deadline 2024

The fifth-year option deadline for 2024 was Thursday, May 2, 2024. The window began on January 8, 2024.

2024 5th-year option tracker for 2021 draftees

Here's a look at the fifth-year options ahead of the 2024 NFL season



Pick



Team (Draft team)



Player



Position



Option Picked?



1



Jaguars



Trevor Lawrence



QB



Yes



2



Broncos (Jets)



Zach Wilson



QB



No



3



Cowboys (49ers)



Trey Lance



QB



No



4



Falcons



Kyle Pitts



TE



Yes



5



Bengals



Ja'Marr Chase



WR



Yes



6



Dolphins



Jaylen Waddle



WR



Yes



7



Lions



Penei Sewell



OL



Yes



8



Panthers



Jaycee Horn



DB



Yes



9



Broncos



Patrick Surtain II



DB



Yes



10



Eagles



DeVonta Smith



WR



Yes



11



Steelers (Bears)



Justin Fields



QB



No



12



Cowboys



Micah Parsons



LB



Yes



13



Chargers



Rashawn Slater



OL



No



14



Jets



Alijah Vera-Tucker



OL



Yes



15



Jaguars (Patriots)



Mac Jones



QB



No



16



Cardinals



Zaven Collins



LB



No



17



Raiders



Alex Leatherwood



OL



Released



18



Dolphins



Jaelan Phillips



DL



Yes



19



Commanders



Jamin Davis



LB



No



20



Chiefs (Giants)



Kadarius Toney



WR



No



21



Colts



Kwity Paye



DL



No



22



Titans



Caleb Farley



DB



No



23



Vikings



Christian Darrisaw



OL



Yes



24



Steelers



Najee Harris



RB



No



25



Jaguars



Travis Etienne



RB



Yes



26



Browns



Greg Newsome II



DB



Yes



27



Ravens



Rashod Bateman



WR



Extension



28



Saints



Payton Turner



DE



No



29



Packers



Eric Stokes



DB



No



30



Bills



Gregory Rousseau



DL



Yes



31



Ravens



Odafe Oweh



DE



Yes



32



Buccaneers



Joe Tryon-Shoyinka



OLB



No

