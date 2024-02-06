What food and beverage is available in Super Bowl suite? Everything inside $2,500,000 Super Bowl Luxury dining

Super Bowl 2024 will see the Kansas City Chiefs square off against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Fans who have booked suites at the Las Vegas stadium will have the privilege of enjoying some of the finest food and drink on offer. However, a suite at the Super Bowl costs between a whopping $1.4 million to $2.5 million.

Personal Corner's Luke Sawhook took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal the food and beverages that will be available for fans at the suites.

Fans will be greeted with souvenir popcorn at the entrance. The high-end appetizers include Carne asada fries, bacon-wrapped hot dogs, wagyu beef hot dogs, BBQ burnt-end burritos, seafood stuffed potatoes as well as surf and turf nachos.

Moreover, those who have a sweet tooth can indulge in some glazed donut sundaes and frozen cheesecakes. Notably, there will also be a full-service bar serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

The different types of suites at Allegiant Stadium include Traditional Suites which can accommodate between 22 to 26 people, Owners Club Suites which can accommodate between 16 to 20 people and Premium Loges, which provides four guests with a semi-private area.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024? TV schedule and live stream details for Chiefs vs. 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The eagerly-awaited Super Bowl clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be telecast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the big game on Paramount+ and Fubo TV.

Game : Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Stadium : Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Date : Sunday, Feb.11

: Sunday, Feb.11 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Streaming: Paramount+ and Fubo TV

Jim Nantz will provide play-by-play commentary, while Tony Romo will handle the analysis as the two announcers for the Chiefs-49ers contest on CBS. Tracy Wolfson will report on the game from the sidelines.