What was Fred Warner’s NFL Combine record like? Revisiting 49ers LB's performance

Fred Warner has spent his entire seven-year NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers. The high volume tackling linebacker is a staple piece of Kyle Shanahan's defense for the perennial Super Bowl contenders.

Ad

However, before Warner was stacking up Pro Bowl selections, he was a member of the BYU Cougars looking to make a name for himself at the collegiate level. Scouts viewed him as a future NFL player, and likely long-term contributor on defense.

With that in mind, let's look back on when Warner stepped into the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fred Warner’s' NFL Combine record

Fred Warner was fresh off his fourth full season with the BYU Cougars. It was after that he was invited to the 2018 NFL Combine.

Warner ran the 40-yard dash in 4.64 seconds, the 10-yard split in 1.55 seconds, the 20-yard split in 2.65 seconds, and the three cone drill in 6.90 seconds. Warner also participated in the vertical and broad jump. He reached a 38½ inches vertical and a 9-foot-11 in broad jump. Warner then rounded up by completing 21 reps in the bench press.

Ad

The San Francisco 49ers were pleased with Fred Warner's performances at the collegiate level and during the 2018 Combine. The NFC powerhouse franchise selected Warner with the 70th pick of the draft.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What did Fred Warner bring to the San Francisco 49ers?

Fred Warner never got handouts, and it was apparent during his time with the BYU Cougars. That's because despite his obvious talents, Warner was playing for a lesser known school and against iffy competition. Hence, he came into the National Football League with a chip on his shoulder.

Fred Warner brought a mastery of his position hardly present across the NFL. He's a four-time first-team All-Pro linebacker and a four time Pro Bowler. Plus, judging by his stats, Warner seems to be getting better each season.

The perennial Pro Bowler was one of the few San Francisco 49ers stars who could leave the 2024 NFL regular season with their head held high. His performances never stopped despite the 49ers losing hope of making that playoffs. Hence, Warner looks set to play for the 49ers and dominate the Gridiron for the foreseeable future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.