What was George Kittle's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting 49ers TE's performance

George Kittle has grown into one of the most prominent offensive players in the NFL since being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. The tight end has helped San Francisco reach two Super Bowls (in 2020 and 2024), albeit losing both big games to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although a Super Bowl ring has eluded Kittle, he has earned numerous individual distinctions in the big league. Along with five-time Pro Bowler honors, the tight end has two First-team All-Pro and two Second-team All-Pro selections.

However, since Kittle was a fifth-round pick, fans have wondered whether his performance at the 2017 NFL combine led to a relatively late selection.

Exploring George Kittle's NFL Combine record from 2017

Kittle spent five seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes before entering the 2017 NFL combine. He finished his collegiate career with 737 yards and 10 touchdowns on 48 receptions. Although his stats didn't scream superstar, Kittle impressed with his drills at the Combine.

George Kittle's NFL Combine results

40 Yard Dash: 4.52 seconds

20 Yard Split: 2.65 seconds

10 Yard Split: 1.59 seconds

Bench Press: 18 reps (225 lb)

Vertical Leap: 35.0 inches

Broad Jump: 132 inches

20 Yd Shuttle: 4.59 seconds

60 Yd Shuttle: 12.41 seconds

Kittle's standout performance at the combine was his 40-yard dash, which he completed in 4.52 seconds. The tight end also flaunted his exceptional athleticism with a 35.0-inch vertical leap and 132-inch broad jump.

How did George Kittle fare in the 2023 NFL season?

San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle

Kittle had another solid run with the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL season. He posted 1,020 yards on 65 receptions, catching six touchdowns through the air during the regular season.

Kittle then scored his only postseason touchdown in the 49ers' divisional-round win over the Green Bay Packers. The tight end finished the game with 81 yards on four receptions.

However, Kittle struggled to make an impact in the NFC Championship game against the Detroit Lions and the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. He managed just 31 yards on four receptions across both those games.