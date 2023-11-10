What does GSH on Bears jersey stand for? Exploring it’s significance

Since 1985, the Chicago Bears wear jerseys with "GSH" placed on the sleeve of Chicago's home jerseys. Of course, most people assume that the "GSH" image is simply a marketing ploy.

The GSH on the Bears' jersey stands for George Stanley Halas. The Bears wear home jerseys with "GSH" due to their reverence for Pro Football Hall of Famer George Halas.

So, let's take a look at George Halas" legacy and how the Bears have performed so far this season.

Who is George "GSH" Halas?

George "GSH" Halas is a legendary former American professional football player, coach, and team owner. Aside from his involvement in football, the Chicago native also played some baseball. Halas was the epitome of versatility, as he played at the highest level in baseball, appearing for the New York Yankees.

Halas was affectionately nicknamed Mr. Everything due to his involvement in everything Chicago Bears for the majority of his adult life. Halas was the founder of the Bears, and he stepped in to coach them four times during his illustrious career.

Halas is one of the most successful individuals in NFL history. The former owner, player, and later coach has eight NFL Championships, two AP NFL Coach of the Year, a spot on the NFL 1920s All-Decade Team. Also, he earned a spot on the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. Perhaps most significantly, in 1963, Halas became one of the initial 17 inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

George Halas died on October 31, 1983. His eldest daughter, Virginia Halas McCaskey, succeeded him as the team's majority owner.

How have the Chicago Bears performed in 2023?

The Chicago Bears have had a rather trying 2023 NFL season. The franchise started the year with four straight losses. These losses came to the rebuilding of the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Denver Broncos. In all fairness to the Bears, those losses came to perennial postseason threats.

The Chicago Bears got their first win of the year in a blowout win over the Washington Commanders. After that Week 5 win, the Bears then lost a one-score game to the Minnesota Vikings. Following the Minnesota loss, the Bears bounced back with an impressive 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, since then, the Bears lost back-to-back games to the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints and took the win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. They currently have a 3-7 record heading into Week 11.