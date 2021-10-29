Brett Favre's net worth: How much is NFL Hall of Famer worth in 2021?

Brett Favre, the former Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback, last played in the NFL in 2010 as a member of the Minnesota Vikings (sorry Packers fans if I conjured up any ill feelings).

Despite 11 years having passed since his last NFL snap, Favre can still be seen on television. Just days ago, Favre could be seen alongside retired legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice in a commercial for Copper Fit, during a telecast of a national sports show.

The commercial makes one think about how much value or money the former Southern Mississippi Golden Eagle is worth.

How much is Brett Favre's net worth in 2021?

Brett Favre created a lucrative Hall of Fame career on the field but also secured the bag with several endorsements off the field as well. Some of his endorsements include partnerships with Wrangler Jeans, Footlocker, Copper Fit, Nike, and Mastercard, just to name a few.

Despite playing his last game back in 2010, Favre still has several of these endorsements as of today. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Favre is currently worth $100 million dollars.

This comes as no surprise as Brett Favre's popularity began to rise as a member of the Green Bay Packers franchise that he was responsible for helping to turn around in the 1990s.

Favre won the NFL MVP award for three consecutive years from 1995-1997. During that time, Favre was a staple on national television, whether it was playing as an integral part of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau field or on a commercial or even the occasional movie cameo.

Packers fans have been fortunate to have Favre and Rodgers consecutively

Packers fans have been fortunate to have two legends to consecutively play the quarterback position for them. Current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a legend in his own right.

Similar to Favre before him, he is also a three-time NFL MVP winner (2011, 2014, 2020). Rodgers was drafted by the Packers as the heir apparent to Favre in 2005.

He sat behind Favre until 2008, when Favre was traded to the New York Jets. Favre was originally traded to Green Bay in 1992.

The franchise has had the luxury of having two first ballot Hall of Fame quarterbacks, each with three NFL MVP awards and one Super Bowl.

Before the season, there was chatter and speculation fueled by comments from Rodgers that he may have played his last down as a Packer at the end of last season. Thankfully he decided against it and came back for at least one more season.

Someday in the future, Rodgers will also enter the Ring of Honor at Lambeau Field along with Favre.

And who knows...maybe the Packers already have their next Favre or Rodgers on the roster (Jordan Love, anyone?).

