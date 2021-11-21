What happened to Amari Cooper? Cowboys WR set to miss Chiefs game in Week 11

Amari Cooper is officially out. The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their top wide receivers in a very important game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Dak Prescott vs Patrick Mahomes might not be the strongest it could be, as Amari Cooper has been placed on the Covid-19/Reserve list. He will now miss the Cowboys' next two games, which include the Thanksgiving game on November 25th against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Amari Cooper has a small chance to play on Thanksgiving, but only if he is vaccinated.

Has Amari Cooper been vaccinated?

As of right now, it has not yet been established if Amari Cooper has been vaccinated. With the growing list of players that are outspoken against the Covid-19 vaccine, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Cooper is part of that list.

However, things would be much better if Cooper is vaccinated. All Cooper will need in the coming week is to present two negative tests within 24 hours of one another. That means he cannot play this Sunday against the Chiefs at all, but that does give him a shot to play on Thanksgiving against the Raiders.

If Cooper is revealed not to have been vaccinated, he will, unfortunately, have to wait a league-placed minimum of 10 days for non-vaccinated players. That would erase him from the lineup for the next two games.

The Cowboys would be better with Cooper in the lineup, but they have plenty of wide receivers that have and can fill in for his absence. CeeDee Lamb currently leads the Cowboys receiving room with 726 yards. Cooper currently sits second on the team with 583 yards. Third tight end Dalton Schultz, who has 438 yards. Schultz, Lamb, and Cedrick Wilson are all healthy and available.

Lamb also leads the team with six receiving touchdowns. Cooper currently has five. The aforementioned Shultz and Wilson both have three TDs each. Although the production of Cooper would help tip the scales in favor of the Cowboys, there are plenty of playmakers on the Cowboys to supplement Cooper's production.

Sunday's game between the Cowboys and Chiefs could hold deeper Super Bowl implications as both teams are heavily favored to return to the playoffs, with the Cowboys being the more favored team to be able to go all the way. Losing Cooper puts a damper on the Cowboys' offensive plan, but Dak Prescott should do just fine with the remaining weapons at his disposal.

