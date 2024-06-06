What happened to Corey Linsley? Taking closer look at ex-Chargers center's health problem after being released

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • What happened to Corey Linsley? Taking closer look at ex-Chargers center's health problem after being released

What happened to Corey Linsley? Taking closer look at ex-Chargers center's health problem after being released

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 06, 2024 05:11 GMT
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
What happened to Corey Linsley? Taking closer look at ex-Chargers center's health problem after being released

Former Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley has retired from professional football. The Ohio State Buckeyes product was a fifth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft but still carved out a solid career for himself.

Corey Linsley announced his retirement from the game a few months before the beginning of the 2024 season. His departure means that the Chargers will soon be in the market for a competent replacement.

also-read-trending Trending

What happened to Corey Linsley?

According to multiple reports, Corey Linsley missed most of the 2023/24 NFL season due to being placed on the non-football illness list due to a heart condition. Such a condition is known to send professional athletes to early retirement, and Linsley's appearance was no different.

According to Pro Football Talk, Linsley told reporters in January 2024 that he would almost certainly retire due to his health issues.

Los Angeles Chargers president of football operations John Spanos spoke about Linsley's release from the Chargers. He said:

"Corey is everything you hope for and more in an NFL player. The consummate professional, his mentorship of younger players, his work ethic, integrity, leadership, competitive drive, and his sense of humor all earned him the 'C' on his jersey throughout his time with us. And as good of a football player as he is, Corey's an even better person
"While he has taken his last snap in the NFL, Corey's story is far from being written. We cannot wait to see what the next chapter has in store for the Linsleys, and we wish Corey, Anna, Seamus, Killian, Quinn, and Ruth all the best moving forward," Spanos said.

Linsley played for the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers in his career; he retires as a Charger, celebrated by the team.

Corey Linsley was a two-time All-Pro selection

Corey Linsley was a great player during his playing days, and he quietly became one of the league's best centers over the last decade. Linsley earned a first-team All-Pro nod in 2020, a second-team All-Pro selection in 2021, and a Pro Bowl invitation in 2021. He added those accolades to the PFWA All-Rookie Team selection he got as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

During his three-year stint with the Chargers, Linsley was a key part of the team. He protected star quarterback Justin Herbert and running back Austin Ekeler with gusto and earned the trust of the head coaches and front office.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी