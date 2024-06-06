What happened to Corey Linsley? Taking closer look at ex-Chargers center's health problem after being released

Former Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley has retired from professional football. The Ohio State Buckeyes product was a fifth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft but still carved out a solid career for himself.

Corey Linsley announced his retirement from the game a few months before the beginning of the 2024 season. His departure means that the Chargers will soon be in the market for a competent replacement.

What happened to Corey Linsley?

According to multiple reports, Corey Linsley missed most of the 2023/24 NFL season due to being placed on the non-football illness list due to a heart condition. Such a condition is known to send professional athletes to early retirement, and Linsley's appearance was no different.

According to Pro Football Talk, Linsley told reporters in January 2024 that he would almost certainly retire due to his health issues.

Los Angeles Chargers president of football operations John Spanos spoke about Linsley's release from the Chargers. He said:

"Corey is everything you hope for and more in an NFL player. The consummate professional, his mentorship of younger players, his work ethic, integrity, leadership, competitive drive, and his sense of humor all earned him the 'C' on his jersey throughout his time with us. And as good of a football player as he is, Corey's an even better person

"While he has taken his last snap in the NFL, Corey's story is far from being written. We cannot wait to see what the next chapter has in store for the Linsleys, and we wish Corey, Anna, Seamus, Killian, Quinn, and Ruth all the best moving forward," Spanos said.

Linsley played for the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers in his career; he retires as a Charger, celebrated by the team.

Corey Linsley was a two-time All-Pro selection

Corey Linsley was a great player during his playing days, and he quietly became one of the league's best centers over the last decade. Linsley earned a first-team All-Pro nod in 2020, a second-team All-Pro selection in 2021, and a Pro Bowl invitation in 2021. He added those accolades to the PFWA All-Rookie Team selection he got as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

During his three-year stint with the Chargers, Linsley was a key part of the team. He protected star quarterback Justin Herbert and running back Austin Ekeler with gusto and earned the trust of the head coaches and front office.