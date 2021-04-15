What happened to Daunte Wright? NFL players express disbelief over Minnesota police shooting 

Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man, was stopped by police at the Brooklyn Center in Minnesota. The female officer who pulled over Wright said that she accidentally drew her handgun instead of a Taser when she shot him.

The event has caused protests around Minneapolis and the Brooklyn Center Police Department. There have been games canceled, the Minnesota Twins, Timberwolves and Wild all canceled their games. The trial of police officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged in George Floyd's death, is still going on in the same area.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon watched bodycam footage from the incident. He told the media that bodycam footage showed a female officer attempting to handcuff Daunte Wright on the outside of his vehicle. Gannon also mentioned that Daunte Wright jumped back inside his car.

This led to the female officer drawing her weapon. Which she thought was a Taser but it was her gun. Wright began to drive away when the female officer discharged her weapon. After the trigger was pulled the female officer said, "Oh s***, I just shot him."

The Chief of police said that the incident was an accident. He went on to say this about it as well.

"This appears to me, from what I viewed, and the officer's reaction in distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright."

The identity of the female officer is not being released, but she is on administrative leave. NFL players have expressed their feelings about the situation. Here's what NFL athletes had to say about the Daunte Wright incident.

NFL players react to Minnesota police shooting of Daunte Wright

Former Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin

Doug Baldwin's father was a police officer for 35 years. He had this to say on his Twitter account about the situation.

If you don’t know the difference between a taser and a gun in your hand then you should not be a police officer. — Doug Baldwin Jr 🌹 (@DougBaldwinJr) April 12, 2021

Marcus Lattimore also expressed his feelings about the incident with Daunte Wright. His tweet expresses his feelings about the police abusing their power.

When you’re obsessed with power you have no conscience. — Marcus Lattimore (@MarcusLattimore) April 12, 2021

Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith had this to say on his Twitter account about Daunte Wright.

"You can accidentally forget to send an email. You can accidentally burn food or mess up an order. You can accidentally be late for a meeting. You can accidentally forget a meeting. All of that to say you can't accidentally shoot someone with a gun thinking you had your d**** taser."

Police officers fall into the category of professions with little to no room for error.



You cannot repeatedly announce a taser, yet *accidentally* draw and discharge your firearm. That is inexcusable, impermissible and lethal.



Justice for #DaunteWright — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) April 12, 2021

We can all agree on the necessity of compliance, but non compliance should *NOT* result in death.



This one is for the sports fans. #DaunteWright pic.twitter.com/Sw1GlR3j12 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) April 14, 2021