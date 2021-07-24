What happened with DeAndre Hopkins at NFL Combine 2013? Fans bring up hotel room story after vaccine policy drama

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins has spoken out against the NFL's mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for all players. He posted to Twitter contemplating his future in the NFL after the new policy put players in awkward personal and financial situations. Several other players have joined the cause, with one position coach losing his job and another opting-out of the season. Through his stance against the NFL and standing for players' rights, DeAndre Hopkins has come under fire for being labeled as having no concept of personal accountability or responsibility. Where did this come from?

They love you one minute then hate you the next! Know thyself. https://t.co/aNKbgO5NSK — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) July 22, 2021

DeAndre Hopkins and 2013 hotel room scandal

First reported by Yahoo! Sports and ESPN in 2013, a hotel room in Indianapolis shared by two players attending the 2013 NFL Combine was left in horrible condition. The guests were later identified as Clemson-now-Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins and Rutgers-now-free agent WR Mark Harrison. Multiple sources cleared Harrison's name from the matter, while DeAndre Hopkins said the room was fine when he checked out before Harrison:

Speaking to FOXSports.com, DeAndre Hopkins said:

"Luckily, thank God, my agent got my flight booked early or it really would've been questionable if I did [it] or not. My agent got my flight booked early. He told me hurry up. I got done before Mark Harrison, so I was already packed. I already took a shower and packed and everything. Mark came in and we spoke for at least 20 minutes about the combine. Then the bellman came in and helped me get my bags out. And I left. That's, honestly, all I can say."

Bruh. Dis You?https://t.co/mfXSYPhmM2 — Sen Rafael Coups | Толстая росомаха | Kremlin Kruz (@ArthurMitchell_) July 23, 2021

The hotel room in question was found to have been trashed and covered in "urine and feces". Urine and feces were said to have been thrown around the bathroom, toothpaste smeared on the mirror, and half-eaten food on the bed. Witnesses state neither player attempted to clean up the mess or take responsibility. The issue spread around the the entire hotel and eventually it got back to NFL officials and personnel at the combine, along with the names of DeAndre Hopkins and Mark Harrison. NFL coaches and personnel even used the issue as a question during their player interviews to get more details on the story.

Bro you literally shit all over your entire hotel room you probably need every vaccine mankind has ever created pic.twitter.com/05h00cjmB7 — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) July 22, 2021

Take this whole story with a grain of salt when talking about DeAndre Hopkins and his stance against the NFL. He had a tragic upbringing with many deaths and went on to major in community recreation at Clemson. Whether or not the story is true or not, DeAndre Hopkins was a young and naive player about to make millions, hasn't had an issue since, and will continue to be attacked on social media by those who don't agree with his politics and views. It's part of our society these days and anyone who voices out on the matter could be subject to similar smears.

