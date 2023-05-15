What happened to Derick Hall? From being 'born dead' to NFL stardom, Seahawks rookie's incredible journey

Derick Hall is one of the biggest stories in the 2023 NFL Draft class, and his come-up has been very inspirational. The Seattle Seahawks drafted the Auburn University alum, and he is said to be one of the best edge rushers in his class.

So, as we await Hall's NFL debut, let's look at his incredible journey and what it took for him to ascend to this level.

'Born dead' to NFL stardom

Derick Hall was born on March 19, 2001, in Gulfport, Mississippi, United States of America. Hall was born four months premature and was dead without a heartbeat before being resuscitated.

He is what you would call a miracle baby, as most toddlers in his situation would have passed away. However, Hall fought on and spent a week on life support. Doctors believed that he would likely be in a permanent vegetative state, so they advised his mother, Stacy Gooden-Crandle, to allow life support to be discontinued. Luckily, she refused.

Baby Hall eventually spent five months in the NICU on a ventilator before finally going home with his family. Following discharge, he frequented the hospital for regular checkups and follow-up procedures.

Hall recovered well enough to play flag football at four and graduated to tackle football at nine. He eventually enrolled at Gulfport High School, where he became a consensus four-star recruit thanks to his ability at the offense and defense.

He was ranked as the 147th overall recruit and the eighth-ranked weakside defensive end for his class. He committed to play college football for Auburn University.

Derick Hall served as a backup player as a freshman and sophomore, recording 34 tackles and 3.5 sacks. However, he flipped the switch in his junior season when he recorded 52 total tackles and nine sacks. Hall earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2021 and first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 for his efforts.

He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft following the 2022 college football season and was chosen with the 37th overall pick by the Pete Carroll-coached Seattle Seahawks. Thus completing his grass-to-grace story.

What does Derick Hall bring to the Seattle Seahawks?

Derick Hall is an explosive and long edge rusher with a rugged demeanor. He puts his traits to work as an influential power rusher capable of putting offensive tackles in reverse.

Hall lacks consistency when compelled to read and react in a run-heavy game, and his rush approach is somewhat predictable with rapid charges down the fairway. But that doesn't mean it's easy to stop.

Hall's jolting initial contact can help him gain positioning, and he is excellent at moving from bulldozer to pocket vulture as a sack specialist. He should add substance to the Seahawks' pass rush, and if developed properly, he could be an All-Pro player in a couple of seasons.

