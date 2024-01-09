What happened to Gabe Davis? Bills dealing with major scare ahead of playoffs showdown with Steelers

The Buffalo Bills were able to complete a major comeback in 2023, going with five straight wins to wrestle the division away from the Miami Dolphins and officially lock the AFC East at the opponent's home.

However, not all things went well for the Bills on Sunday. Wide receiver Gabe Davis suffered a knee injury that was deemed a PCL sprain following exams. Although his status is unclear, the fact that he was able to avoid a major knee injury is a huge boost for Buffalo ahead of the playoffs.

Gabe Davis lost targets and snaps in the Bills' offense due to Khalil Shakir's emergence and some poor production in the first half of the season. He has rebounded nicely in the second half, and there's no denying that he's one of the best deep threats in the league. It would be a huge blow to Josh Allen's Super Bowl hopes, but he will still have Davis.

Who will the Buffalo Bills face in the playoffs?

Sean McDermott's team will start their run with a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are the 7th seed in the conference. This will be an interesting challenge for them to begin their run: they're clearly the favorites, but Mike Tomlin's team is not one that will give up easily.

Still, this shouldn't be much of a problem. Mason Rudolph is far from being a consistent quarterback, and the Steelers will be missing T. J. Watt as he recovers from a knee injury. All signs point to Buffalo winning with ease.

AFC Playoff Picture

Below is how the playoff race in the conference shapes up after the regular season:

1. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)

2. Buffalo Bills (11-6)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

4. Houston Texans (10-7)

5. Cleveland Browns (11-6)

6. Miami Dolphins (11-6)

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

The Ravens will have a wild card bye. Buffalo is guaranteed to play at home in the Divisional Round should they beat the Steelers - they can either face the Kansas City Chiefs, the Houston Texans, or the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round, depending on how things shape up during the weekend.