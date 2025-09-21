What happened to Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Seahawks WR added to injury report ahead of Week 3 clash vs Saints

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is up for a bigger role in the Seattle Seahawks' offense in the 2025 NFL season. The Ohio State product is set to be Sam Darnold's primary target due to the departure of franchise favorite DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers.However, with the Seahawks set to face the Saints in Week 3 on Sunday, Smith-Njigba has been added to the injury report. Let's look at what happened to Smith-Njigba and the chances of him playing in the upcoming game.What happened to Jaxon Smith-Njigba?Jaxon Smith-Njigba was added to the injury report on Saturday with an illness. The pacey wide receiver is now listed as questionable for his side's Week 3 showdown against the New Orleans Saints.According to Yahoo Sports, Smith-Njigba was a late addition to the report, and he's now in a race against time to prove that he's healthy enough to feature against the Kellen Moore-coached Saints. Fellow wideouts Cooper Kupp and Tory Horton could be in line to step up if Smith-Njigba is unable to suit up on Sunday.Historically, players being added to the injury report just a day before the game is a cause for concern. The reason is that there's little to no chance of proving sufficient fitness before a grueling matchup. However, Smith-Njigba could put all doubts aside by passing a late fitness test ahead of Sunday's showdown.The Seattle Seahawks are a pass-heavy side, and they've been clear about airing out the ball in the 2025 campaign. A healthy Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be pivotal in their playoff chances in the post-DK Metcalf era.How has Jaxon Smith-Njigba performed this season?Jaxon Smith-Njigba has performed admirably in the 2025 season. The Ohio State Buckeyes product has amassed a stat line of 17 catches and 227 receiving yards.Entering Week 3, Smith-Njigba ranks No. 2 among wide receivers in receiving yards and No. 3 in catches. However, he's still searching for his first touchdown of the campaign. He could break the duck against the New Orleans Saints if he features in Sunday's showdown.Smith-Njigba showed glimpses of his star ability in the 2024 season as he ended the campaign with a stat line of 100 catches, 1,130 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He's yet to miss a game in his professional football career, and he's regarded as one of the most durable players at his position.